Home Cities Kochi

Bicycle diaries

Yoga enthusiast Agrima Nair shares details of her solo Kochi-Ladakh expedition and the challenges she faced on the way

Published: 09th November 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the fascination for solo travel has caught on, more women are hitting the road, be it for leisure or for a cause. Agrima Nair, a resident of Powdikonam in Thiruvananthapuram, is back from one such memorable journey. The yoga enthusiast went on a solo ride to Ladakh on her bicycle, which she calls ‘Charika’.

Her journey, which she kickstarted in June from Kochi was filled with adventure, a dose of culture, and plenty of picturesque landscapes. “It is certainly a journey that I will cherish for a lifetime,” she says.
A member of the Indian Yoga Association, she decided to use the opportunity to spread awareness on the importance of yoga.

She took the Konkan route, travelling from Kerala through Karnataka, Maharashtra and then moving towards Gujarat, Rajasthan, New Delhi and then finally Ladakh. “I reached Ladakh on October 1 and then climbed the Khardung La Pass, which is the highest motorable pass in the world, and finished on October 7,” says Agrima.  

When she planned the ride, she also wanted to use the journey to talk to people about the benefits of yoga, especially women and youngsters.

“Yoga has several benefits, be it physical or mental. Youngsters whom I interacted with said they felt inspired after the cycling and yoga sessions. Even the elderly felt the same way. The sessions were organised in various schools and establishments by the members of the Indian Yoga Association,” she says.

Monsoon rains, steep mountains...
From Karnataka to Ajmer, Agrima had to face the monsoon rains, but this didn’t deter her. She managed with a raincoat and plastic cover for her cycle that had her belongings tied to it. “I reached Ajmer by the end of August and it was raining heavily. The longest I pedalled was in Rajasthan. The temperature was around 48 degrees when I reached Delhi and it fell to 6 degrees when I reached Himachal Pradesh,” says Agrima.

“In places such as Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, I was covering 120 kilometres per day despite the programmes that were lined up in various institutions,” she says. The biggest challenge, however, was when she entered the Swarghat in Himachal Pradesh from Kiratpur Sahib in Punjab.

This was the toughest journey as it involved intense climatic conditions and terrain that included steep inclines, recalls Agrima who was carrying luggage weighing 50kg on her back.Since the passes were very steep, the yoga practitioner walked through the Baralacha La Pass, Chang LaPass, Taglang La Pass and Khardung La Pass.

Agrima says that people she met throughout the journey were very considerate and helpful. However, the severe changes in weather took a toll on her body. “I got skin rashes, I was dehydrated and even experienced blackouts in hot terrains. While entering the colder terrains, my body had to adapt as the area was low on oxygen. There were situations when there was no water or food and in some places, the temperature dropped drastically and there were nothing but mountains around me.

“I stayed with the locals till I reached Manali. After crossing Manali, it became very difficult to find accommodation, because the locals did not stay in Leh when it started snowing,” she says. An avid traveller, Agrima says that her motto is ‘spinning my wheels for unveiling yoga’. “Many times, I have heard people say that India is unsafe, especially for women, to travel alone. I believe that it is safe and you need to give time to your body and stay healthy,” says Agrima, who plans to travel the world on a bicycle to spread this message.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp