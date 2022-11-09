Close the back door, please

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Allegations against Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran over a ‘leaked’ letter to the district CPM secretary has yet again fuelled discussions on nepotism and back-door appointments for filling temporary vacancies in government departments and public sector undertakings.

This comes at a time when unemployment has been frustrating youngsters in Kerala. Notably, the youth account for around 23 per cent of the state’s population, and the unemployment rate among youth is 36.9 per cent in rural areas and 33.8 per cent in urban areas.

Despite the huge demand for jobs, the employment exchanges in the state have facilitated only a negligible number of recruitments every year. For instance, in 2021 (till August), those who got jobs via employment exchange stood at 6,008.

In fact, placement through employment exchanges in Kerala has generally been on the decline since 2010, except for some sporadic spikes. Critics accuse the authorities concerned of having job aspirants by not complying with norms, and making appointments at their whims.

As per the government order issued in 1959-60, it is mandatory that recruitments in the public sector are made via employment exchanges, based on seniority and reservation norms. “There are about 120 public sector undertakings and many charitable organisations, and welfare boards where the government has a clear stake,” says social activist P K Sankaran Kutty, who was the former deputy director of the state Employment Exchange.

“Unfortunately, rules are not being followed and appointments are done in violation of norms. This adds to the growing unemployment woes. As per rules, government departments can tap other sources of recruitment only after getting a non-availability certificate from the respective zonal employment exchange. This is not being followed by government agencies.”

Sankaran says departments and units that do not come under the purview of the Public Service Commission (PSC) should recruit candidates from the employment exchange.“The political leadership, no matter who is ruling, has been making a mockery of our system by violating these rules and doing illegal direct recruitments and denying jobs to deserving candidates,” he adds.

“Such undemocratic ways should change. Recruitment should be done strictly based on rules. Unfortunately, the public is not aware of the rot.”

‘No one is bothered’

Nearly three lakh professional and technical job seekers have registered in the employment exchange. As per data, 56,540 engineering and 11,103 medical graduates are also on the list. Despite getting into the rank list, many qualified candidates are forced to migrate to other states or countries for well-paying jobs.

Sheeja (name changed), 30, was excited when she got the fourth rank in the PSC exams held for a temporary lecturer in architecture post. But her hopes were snuffed out.“The respective department never informs PSC aspirants about the job vacancies, and the recruitments get delayed inordinately,” she says.

“Candidates like me are kept waiting. But nothing would happen. Even now after about four, some announced vacancies are yet to be filled. None of the authorities or political parties are least bothered about the years we lose. Now, I have given up and opted for a job in the Middle East.”

‘40 and waiting’

Basheer A, another PSC rank holder, has been waiting for a government job for two decades. “I have written almost every exam in the past two decades,” says the PSC Rankholders Association secretary.

“The PSC rank list is often a joke, when it comes to placements. They give jobs to people who don’t appear for the interviews, and we are not even given the right to question this. It is really unfortunate. Neither the PSC nor the government has the list of the number of direct appointments they have made to date.”

Basheer adds that rank holders have sought judicial interventions, many times. “But the government always challenges us in the higher courts. So many vacancies have come and gone. I am 40 years old now, and my wait continues.”

As per official data, Thiruvananthapuram ranked first in the number of job seekers as on August 31, 2021. The total number of job seekers in the district was 5.8 lakh.Ernakulam came seventh on the list with 3.29 lakh job seekers. The lowest number was in Kasaragod (1 lakh).

‘Government should avoid direct recruitments’

“There are many youths struggling for a job. But their dreams are crushed when jobs are given based on favouritism and due to the influence of political parties,” says Ernakulam Youth Congress secretary Nobalkumar P A.

“This injustice has to stop. A situation has come when people who have completed even postgraduation are struggling to get jobs, and take up low-paying jobs.”B G Vishnu, state secretary of the Yuva Morcha, says the frustration and anger among job aspirants often gets neglected. “A large number of PSC aspirants come from financially poor backgrounds,” he says.

“Temporary appointments to various posts are done under the orders of the ruling party. The situation is the same in the universities as well, and that is the primary reason for the tussle between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the government,” he says.

Vishnu points to the allegations against the Thiruvananthapuram mayor as well, adding that there would not be smoke without fire. “Although Mayor Arya has claimed she was not aware of such a letter, and sought a probe, there is something fishy,” he says. “It took two days for the mayor to come out with a clarification.”

State president of CPI’s youth wing AIYF, N Arun, stops short of censuring the government, but insists it should ensure fair recruitments. “Due to high population density, Kerala is not a friendly place for setting up factories or farming activities. Here the public sector is one of the main sources,” he says.

“The government should take steps to ensure job rotation. Skilled youngsters are waiting. We strongly opposed the government’s move to raise the pension age to 60. The government should avoid direct recruitments, and provide more opportunities to youngsters.” With inputs from Steni Simon

‘GOVT TRYING TO PROTECT JOBS’

DYFI national president and MP A A Rahim maintains that the Kerala government is trying to protect job opportunities in the traditional sector. “Domestic and international migrations are happening. The government is trying its best to promote entrepreneurship and bring more government departments under the purview of PSC,” he says.“The government is also trying to purchase public sector undertakings that the Centre is trying to sell. The Centre or other state governments are not giving permanent jobs; all recruitments are done temporarily. Kerala is also doing the same.”

