Cochin Shipyard Limited bags European client’s Rs 1,000-crore export order

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has bagged a Rs 1,000-crore international export order from a European client for building Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) for offshore wind farms. The contract has the potential for more orders in the series, according to Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

“With attention turning towards sustainable and green energy solutions, there is a large global focus on the development of offshore wind farms. Offshore wind farm Commissioning Operation Vessels (CSOVs) and Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) are therefore part of an emerging, highly-specialised niche vessel segment,” a CSL release said.

These vessels are designed and built for the commissioning, service, maintenance and operational needs of the offshore wind industry. “CSOVs are equipped with 3D motion compensated gangway system (walk2work) and 3D crane which form the mission equipment and also a helideck,” it said, adding that the vessels are also provided with advanced green solutions aimed at emission reduction through alternate fuels.

CSL has been active in the international shipbuilding arena for more than two decades (having exported more than 50 high-end vessels to countries such as USA, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and the Middle East).

“The CSOV project is a breakthrough one for India, not only in the international shipbuilding arena, but also as an emerging power on sustainable energy and is aligned with the ‘Make In India, Make For the World’ vision of the Government of India,” the release said. With this order, CSL has positioned itself into the league of early movers in the high-end and niche global wind farm vessel construction segment.

KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has bagged a Rs 1,000-crore international export order from a European client for building Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) for offshore wind farms. The contract has the potential for more orders in the series, according to Cochin Shipyard Ltd. “With attention turning towards sustainable and green energy solutions, there is a large global focus on the development of offshore wind farms. Offshore wind farm Commissioning Operation Vessels (CSOVs) and Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) are therefore part of an emerging, highly-specialised niche vessel segment,” a CSL release said. These vessels are designed and built for the commissioning, service, maintenance and operational needs of the offshore wind industry. “CSOVs are equipped with 3D motion compensated gangway system (walk2work) and 3D crane which form the mission equipment and also a helideck,” it said, adding that the vessels are also provided with advanced green solutions aimed at emission reduction through alternate fuels. CSL has been active in the international shipbuilding arena for more than two decades (having exported more than 50 high-end vessels to countries such as USA, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and the Middle East). “The CSOV project is a breakthrough one for India, not only in the international shipbuilding arena, but also as an emerging power on sustainable energy and is aligned with the ‘Make In India, Make For the World’ vision of the Government of India,” the release said. With this order, CSL has positioned itself into the league of early movers in the high-end and niche global wind farm vessel construction segment.