CPM’s ‘spoils system’, grovelling & apple-polish

Well, well, what do we have on the table this week? I can smell some nepotism in the air.

For some, it is fragrant. For others, it is fetid.

With the news break on alleged nepotism by India’s youngest mayor, Arya Rajendran, some journalists here got discussing the CPM’s alleged back-door appointments and other rewards for its loyal backers.

As television channels aired protests and polemics against the ruling party and its nepotic ways, a senior journalist sarcastically remarked: “What’s the big deal? Isn’t it an open secret? The party should be open about it, why hide? Like the old spoils system of the US. What America did yesterday, we are seeing it today.”

‘Spoils system’, Britannica explains, is a “practice in which the political party winning an election rewards its campaign workers and other active supporters by appointment to government posts and with other favours”. It is also called the “patronage system”.

The concept of the ‘spoils system’ is traced back to 19th-century America, around the year 1812. However, it gained currency after a speech by Senator William Macy of New York in 1832.

The then American president Andre Jackson had been under attack for nepotism.

In his defence, Macy said: “To the victor belong the spoils of the enemy.” Spoils here were political appointments.

“The spoils system flourished unchallenged in the United States from the 1820s until after the Civil War, at which time the system’s abuses prompted civil-service reforms designed to cut down the number of government posts filled by appointment and to award jobs on the basis of merit,” notes Britannica.

“The Pendleton Federal Civil Service Act of 1883 provided the initial basis for the adoption of the merit system in the recruitment of federal officials, and by the late 20th century merit systems had almost completely replaced the spoils system at the federal, state, and city levels of government.”

Not done yet. Over time ‘spoils system’ has come to also mean “abuses of political power designed to benefit and enrich the ruling party”.

“These practices may involve, for example, siphoning public funds to the party by contracting with party contributors to handle public projects at inflated rates or by granting public franchises to party contributors at very low prices,” according to Britannica.

“The term also includes favouring supporters in areas like the prosecution of law cases, the placement of insurance policies, or the levying of taxes.”That’s a pretty sharp analysis, reflective of the contemporary politics that govern us. Now, the Americans, at least on paper, got rid of the spoils system, thanks to civic reforms.

For that, the civic society needs to take the initiative. Looking up the difference between ‘get out’ and ‘kadakku purathu’ would give an idea of the state of affairs.That reminds me of an interesting word that once triggered a sporting uprising. Let’s leave behind nasty politics, and move on to the other flavour in the air -- cricket. And the word in question is ‘grovel’.

The Oxford dictionary defines ‘grovel’ as “to show too much respect to somebody who is more important than you or who can give you something you want”. But the word had deeper meanings some decades ago.In 1976, this word fired up an underdog West Indies cricket team to thrash the mighty England 3-0 in a Test series.

The stuff of legends began with this uncouth quote by Tony Greig: “I like to think that people are building these West Indians up, because I am not really sure they’re as good as everyone thinks they are. Sure, they have got a couple of fast bowlers, but … you must remember that [if] the West Indian get on top they are magnificent cricketers, but if they’re down, they grovel. And I intend, with the help of Closey [Brian Close] and a few others, to make them grovel.”

It was a time when the black community was raging against Apartheid. Greig was of South African origin. “The word ‘grovel’ is one guaranteed to raise the blood pressure of any black man,” said the Windies skipper Clive Lloyd, reflecting on the scene much later.

“The fact they were used by a white South African made it even worse. We were angry and West Indians everywhere were angry. We resolved to show him and everyone else that the days for grovelling were over.”

It was Viv Richards’s first tour of England. He said in an interview that he had referred to the dictionary as he didn’t know the meaning of the word at that time. “In other words, he was going to have us down on our knees, begging for mercy! This was the greatest motivational speech the England captain could have given to any West Indian team,” said Richards.

West Indies batsmen punished English bowlers. And the Windies’ “balls of fire” nearly killed a couple of English batsmen. “Every time Greig came to the wicket, our bowler seemed to gain an extra few miles an hour from somewhere,” said Lloyd.

As the English team got trounced, in one of the most historic cricketing moments, Greig went on all fours on the ground as repentance.Okay, time for me to go play ball. Wish you a fiery, feisty week ahead.

Grovel: “to draw back or crouch down in fearful submission” or “to move slowly with the body close to the ground”Kowtow: “to show obsequious deference” or “to kneel and touch the forehead to the ground in deep respect”

Fawn: “to court favour by a cringing or flattering manner”

Bootlick: “to try to gain favour with through a servile or obsequious manner”

Toady: “one who flatters in the hope of gaining favours”

Truckle: “to act in a subservient manner”

Cower: “to shrink away or crouch especially for shelter from something that menaces, domineers, or dismays”

Cringe: “to shrink in fear or servility”

Ingratiate: “to gain favour or favourable acceptance for by deliberate effort —usually used with [someone or something]”

Apple-polish: “to curry favour with (as by flattery)”; from the “traditional practice of schoolchildren bringing a shiny apple as a gift to their teacher”

