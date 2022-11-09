Home Cities Kochi

Four-year-old at Kochi police station, complains dad ditched her

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police personnel of Eloor station in Kochi were in for a surprise when a four-year-old girl along with her grandmother came to the station on Monday to file a complaint against her father who was not looking after her.

Both the grandmother and the girl narrated their ordeal to the officers at the station. Moved by their plight, the officers collected Rs 2,000 and handed it over to the child as an immediate relief. “Based on the complaint, we have registered a case against the child’s father,” said Eloor sub-inspector Jose Bento.

He said the child’s mother died by suicide a few years back and since then, she has been living under the protection of her grandmother. “The girl’s father has totally ignored the child. The grandmother is struggling to make both ends meet. On hearing the plight of the two, eight personnel at the station contributed some money and handed over Rs 2,000 to them,” the inspector said.

They have also decided to approach well-wishers seeking their support to provide better care for the child and grandmother. “We have launched a probe to trace the girl’s father who has not even bothered to visit the child for several months. Appropriate legal action will be taken against him,” the officer said.

