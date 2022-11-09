Home Cities Kochi

Human trafficking agent lands in police net

The victims were lured by offering jobs as maids abroad.

Published: 09th November 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Tuesday arrested a Tamil Nadu-based human trafficking agent who sent several women to Kuwait illegally. The arrested person was identified as Fazalulah, 53, of Chengam, Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu.

It was on June 15 that seven women from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were arrested at Kochi airport for attempting to travel to Kuwait with forged documents. The case first registered by Nedumbassery police was later transferred to Ernakulam Rural District Crime Branch. In the investigation, it was revealed that Fazalulah was the agent who identified financially poor women from villages in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.  

The victims were lured by offering jobs as maids abroad. Once they reach abroad, they are handed over to agents there and a majority of them are sold as slaves. It was with the assistance of Tamil Nadu police that the investigation team traced Fasalulah who was living in a remote village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
human trafficking
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp