Human trafficking agent lands in police net

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Tuesday arrested a Tamil Nadu-based human trafficking agent who sent several women to Kuwait illegally. The arrested person was identified as Fazalulah, 53, of Chengam, Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu.

It was on June 15 that seven women from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were arrested at Kochi airport for attempting to travel to Kuwait with forged documents. The case first registered by Nedumbassery police was later transferred to Ernakulam Rural District Crime Branch. In the investigation, it was revealed that Fazalulah was the agent who identified financially poor women from villages in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The victims were lured by offering jobs as maids abroad. Once they reach abroad, they are handed over to agents there and a majority of them are sold as slaves. It was with the assistance of Tamil Nadu police that the investigation team traced Fasalulah who was living in a remote village.

