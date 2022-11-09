Sound of Indie beats

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s first International Indie Music Festival (IIMF) is all set to host a lineup of popular international and national indie bands at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village (KACV) from Wednesday. The fest which is organised in collaboration with Lazie Indie Magazine will kick off at 6 pm with the musical performance of the band Oorali. Following this the Italian band Roc Flowers will take the spectators on a rock music/hiphop journey on the opening day.

According to the organisers, Anslom from Papua New Guinea, a reggae sensation, who is also the cultural ambassador of his country will belt out a new experience with his music. The five-day program will witness the best of indie from countries such as India, the US, Singapore, the UK, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea and Italy, presenting 16 music genres, including, reggae, rock, heavy metal, pop hip-hop etc. The crafts village is all decked up to welcome the artists and audience, with decorations and installations focussing on the theme of liberation.

“The music event will be held annually hereafter. This is a way to promote the talented independent musicians around us as there is no specific venue or an annual event for the artists here like in foreign countries. The Indie music culture which is popular all over the world, is in its infancy in our country and IIMF is designed to nurture it and impart international standards which can be very beneficial for tourism development, cultural diversification and the entertainment industry,” says T U Sreeprasad COO of KACV.

The fest will feature 21 bands in total. Popular singers and bands from India like Mumbai’s Sherise, RCliff, When Chai Met Toast, Harish Sivaramakrishnan’s Agam, Skreen 6, Sithara Krishnakumar’s Project Malabaricus, Oorali, Job Kurian, Chaos, Lazie J, Chandana Rajesh, Thamarassey Churam, Inner Sanctum and Devan Ekambaram are all slated to perform.“When independent music is in its primary stage in Kerala, music fests like IIMF are bringing in a difference. Let it be a start for such similar initiatives here,” says guitarist of Ooorali band, Saji K The organisers suggest that IIMF will be a platform for musical collaboration as the fest also provides an opportunity for the artists of Kerala to get to know the global artists. The festival will conclude on November 13 .

