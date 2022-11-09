‘Street food’ project on century-old Venduruthy bridge on back burner

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Five months have passed since Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas announced a food street project by renovating the old Venduruthy bridge, but it is yet to take off. The Public Works Department (PWD) carried out a study and submitted a report to the tourism department.

“After inspecting the old Venduruthy bridge which is more than 700 metres long and eight metres wide, the PWD officials have submitted the study report. It said the renovation would cost around `6 crore,” said a tourism official.

“However, we’ve sought a revised estimate as only Rs 2-2.5 crore is allocated for renovation purposes,” the official added. Lack of enough space to park two- and three-wheelers is a concern. “Several ministers had promised to renovate and convert the bridge into a tourist spot, but nothing has progressed in this regard,” said former Kochi mayor K J Sohan. “The place is now a spot for fishing.

Since there is not enough space, no big project proposed by the tourism minister is practical. The place is congested from both Thevara and Willingdon Island sides,” he said.

Built by Sir Robert Bristo in 1930, the bridge connecting Willingdon Island with the mainland has historic relevance and is an engineering wonder. “The space can be utilised to organise flea markets and weekend activities. A permanent infrastructure is not feasible as it will lead to traffic congestion in the area,” added Sohan.

