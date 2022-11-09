Woman found murdered in Kochi was pregnant

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Nepalese woman, who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner and whose body was wrapped in plastic at their rented house in Kadavanthra, was pregnant, preliminary investigation has revealed. The police said Ram Bahadur Bist murdered his partner Bhageerati Dhami, 30, after he came to know about her pregnancy. Ram Bahadur is now under Nepali police custody.

“He married twice and has four children. Ram Bahadur and Bhageerati were not married legally. They have been in a live-in relationship for more than two years. When Bhageerati realised she was pregnant, she forced Ram Bahadur to make the relationship legal, but he was not ready to accept it. It might be a reason for him to resort to such a step,” said a police officer.

It is learnt the police also found some evidence on Ram Bahadur’s phone that pointed to pregnancy as the reason for the murder. “We doubt that Ram Bahadur suspected the fidelity of his partner. We need to investigate more to prove the findings,” said the source.

Meanwhile, the police’s effort to receive the accused in custody from the Nepal police seems to be eluding. “Since the accused and victim belonged to Nepal, they don’t want to hand over the accused to us. We have already initiated steps to get him in custody with the help of Interpol. But the chances are very slim for the police,” the officer said.

