Home Cities Kochi

11th edition of HotelTech Kerala Expo-2022 and culinary challenge begins

Hotel and resort chefs from different parts of the state are vying with each other in these competitions.

Published: 10th November 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Jury comprising celebrity chef Alan Palmer and chefs Rasheed and George K George make an assessment of dishes at the Kerala Culinary Challenge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 11th edition of the annual HotelTech Kerala Expo that lines up products and services suitable for hotels and resorts in the hospitality sector in the state began at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

Export Promotion Council south zone chairman K R Pillai, Association of Approved and Classified Hotels of Kerala (AACHK) president K J Joseph, K-BIP CEO Sooraj S Nair, Abad Group of Hotels managing director Riyaz Mohammed and celebrity chef Alan Palmer jointly inaugurated the expo.

Over 65 exhibitors are showcasing their food products and ingredients needed for the hospitality sector, hotel appliances, linen and furnishing, hotelware, commercial kitchen appliances, cleaning products and devices at expo.

Parallel to the expo, contests are being held on the first two days. The events include Kerala Culinary Challenge and the Housekeepers Challenge.  On Wednesday, contests were held in hot cooking fish, bread and pastry display, hot cooking meat, hot cooking chicken, Kerala specialties, rice dish (vegetarian) sections.

Hotel and resort chefs from different parts of the state are vying with each other in these competitions. Celebrity chef Alan Palmer and chefs Rasheed and George K George comprise the jury. On Thursday) contests will be held in dress the cake, creative dessert (freestyle), creative salads and mocktail sections. The awards will be distributed at 5 pm.

Joseph Kuriakose, director of Cruz Expos, which organises the event, said that after the two online editions of the event for the past two years due to Covid, this year’s offline event was getting tremendous response.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp