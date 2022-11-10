36 passports seized from overseas recruitment agency

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Tuesday raided an office of foreign education and emigration company in Kochi and seized 36 passports of job seekers. A case has been registered at Ernakulam Central Police Station against Chottanikkara native Abilash K N, 38, managing director of JP Education and Emigration Pvt Ltd, after it was found that the agency is functioning without certificates issued by the concerned authorities.

Based on a tip-off, police searched the office of the agency located at Jomer Arcade, Chittoor Road, and recovered 36 passports and `13,000 from there. A case has been registered under the Emigration Act Section 10 (no person to function as a recruiting agent without a valid certificate) and Section 24 (cheating emigrants).

“The raid was carried out after we received information that an illegal overseas recruitment agency has been operating at Chittoor Road. In the investigation, it was revealed that the agency did not have the certificate from the Protector of Emigrants. Similarly, it is illegal to keep the passports of people.

We also have information that some people who approached the agency for a job abroad were cheated. We have closed the agency and asked the managing director to appear with all documents at the police station soon,” a police officer said.

KOCHI: The police on Tuesday raided an office of foreign education and emigration company in Kochi and seized 36 passports of job seekers. A case has been registered at Ernakulam Central Police Station against Chottanikkara native Abilash K N, 38, managing director of JP Education and Emigration Pvt Ltd, after it was found that the agency is functioning without certificates issued by the concerned authorities. Based on a tip-off, police searched the office of the agency located at Jomer Arcade, Chittoor Road, and recovered 36 passports and `13,000 from there. A case has been registered under the Emigration Act Section 10 (no person to function as a recruiting agent without a valid certificate) and Section 24 (cheating emigrants). “The raid was carried out after we received information that an illegal overseas recruitment agency has been operating at Chittoor Road. In the investigation, it was revealed that the agency did not have the certificate from the Protector of Emigrants. Similarly, it is illegal to keep the passports of people. We also have information that some people who approached the agency for a job abroad were cheated. We have closed the agency and asked the managing director to appear with all documents at the police station soon,” a police officer said.