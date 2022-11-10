After all, what’s in a letter

Anil S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “After all, isn’t he an ordinary human? You may attribute it to inexperience. Will any minister issue appointment orders in writing? He could have put in a word instead,” exclaimed senior Muslim League leader and former Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty in the assembly on October 17, 2016.

Kunhalikutty genuinely ‘sympathised’ with his successor E P Jayarajan for losing the ministerial berth over nepotism charges. The IUML leader’s remarks had then evoked laughter from all in the house, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues. Jayarajan obviously did not join in. But nor was he offended at this seemingly pragmatic advice from a practical politician like Kunhalikutty who had served in the state cabinet many times. This bit of wisdom, however, seems to have had a ripple effect in the state’s political sphere, especially with respect to Left politicians.

Six years down the lane, Kunhalikutty’s sage advice has come back to haunt CPM leaders. The ongoing letter row triggered by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran could have been wisely avoided, had she paid close heed to it!

It’s an open secret that almost all political parties indulge in such practices to placate their cadre and followers. Things would have been so much easier, had there been some sort of a prescribed way to do it! One would think being a tad more cautious while issuing such ‘communications’ would have been a natural choice! “This was more like writing your name and hall ticket number on the copying chits you had smuggled into the exam hall!” says a hardcore Communist.

Both Arya and the CPM district leadership have been struggling to explain the letter row for the past few days. Even as the party has been trying to wash its hands of the whole episode, there is no dearth of suspicions in the minds of the masses. For one, initially neither the party nor the Mayor said anything about the letter being forged. Secondly, despite this being such a serious charge against a Mayor, there was a substantial delay in filing a police complaint.

Even while the deputy mayor kept on repeating that it was a forged letter, the CPM district leadership kept on saying that “the party will look into all aspects.” That would simply translate as the party itself is not sure whether there indeed exists such a letter or not. The CPM seems to be more eager to know how the letter was leaked and exactly who played dirty. It’s more or less evident that if there does exist such a letter, it was leaked due to factional feud within party.

The Mayor took her own time denying any such communication. “The Mayor’s explanation doesn’t seem very convincing. The delay in approaching the police, the lack of confidence on the part of the Mayor and the district leadership, all point to some internal fiasco. Even she is not sure whether it is her signature or not.” This was how a senior Left leader opined.

It is easy for the party to boast about having the youngest Mayor in the country on its rolls. But it is time the party realised political experience does count. There is nothing wrong in having youngsters in top slots. But they should have adequate political education. It is high time the party realised the goof-up and took

necessary steps to rectify it.

‘Get out:’ The political buzzword

“Get out house; In the house of my wife and daughter you will not see any minute of the today,” used to be a popular movie dialogue by a character played by actor Jagathy Sreekumar. Nowadays, it has assumed a prophetic scope for journos in the state. Don’t take it wrong. It’s not just about what the governor said. When it comes to media bashing, there is no political discrimination. If ‘Get out’ was once the prerogative of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it later on seemed to have caught everyone’s fancy. Ironically, the leader of Opposition who led the media protest against the governor the other day, too had his share of outbursts against the media in the past. For now, at least, journos in the state seem to be a banished lott!

Pen-pointing

Stories, satire, sarcasm... TNIE journalists share amusing nuggets from their daily diary notes

