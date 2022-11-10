Home Cities Kochi

Kerala fishers unfurl COP27 message

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a response to COP27, to be held from November 6 to 18 in Egypt, and the unfolding climate crisis, Greenpeace India, along with Kerala fishing communities on Tuesday unfurled a 27 ft-by-60 ft banner on the open waters of Chellanam harbour, one of the worst erosion-impacted coastlines, which read “United for climate justice’. The aim is to highlight the increasing impacts of climate change and to demand climate justice at COP27. Impacted fishing communities demanded action from those in power.

