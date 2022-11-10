Home Cities Kochi

Kerala HC seeks view of TDB on vehicle entry to Pampa

When the pilgrims reach Pampa after darshan, upon passing such information, the drivers of  the vehicles concerned shall be permitted to re-enter, solely to bring back the pilgrims.

Published: 10th November 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple

Devotees at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has sought response from the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the state government on a suo motu case initiated regarding the restrictions imposed on the entry of vehicles, including cars, from Nilakkal to Pampa during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival.

The court noted that in 2019, a Division Bench had ordered that light motor vehicles with a seating capacity of 15, carrying Sabarimala pilgrims, should be permitted to enter up to Pampa to drop pilgrims. The drivers of the vehicles concerned should take back the vehicles to Nilakkal for parking immediately after dropping the pilgrims.

When the pilgrims reach Pampa after darshan, upon passing such information, the drivers of  the vehicles concerned shall be permitted to re-enter, solely to bring back the pilgrims. In the judgment it was made clear that the direction should not be taken as a permission to park vehicles on the roadside from Nilakkal to Pampa.

