Letter row: Petition in Kerala HC seeking CBI probe

Published: 10th November 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor S Arya Rajendran drinks water after she managed to enter her office with police protection. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: G S Sreekumar, former councillor of Thiruvananthapuram corporation, on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe into the alleged letter written by Mayor Arya Rajendran to provide a list of CPM party members for filling various vacancies in the health wing of the corporation.

The petition stated that the act of nepotism of the mayor and one of the councillors is very much against the oath taken by both of them at the time of swearing in as councillors in the corporation. The petitioner filed a complaint before the director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, seeking a probe. The system has to work fairly and free from corruption and nepotism.

He said for the past two years over a thousand appointments were made in this fashion by the corporation and a detailed investigation into the matter is necessary. It is imminent that an inquiry needs to be initiated by an impartial authority who will not be fettered with the political high and mighty of the state.

