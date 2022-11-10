Record-breaking reverse pedalling

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Love for cycling made 25-year-old Muhamed Musadhiq pedal the sophisticated backward brain cycle three years ago. And now, this Malappuram native entered the Guinness Book of World Records recently.

Recently, the youngster rode the backward brain cycle to the farthest distance of 21.96 kilometres in an hour. Explaining the concept of the brain cycle, he says, “When the handle is turned left, the cycle turns right and vice versa. It takes patience and effort to get used to this cycle, which does the exact opposite of a normal cycle”.

This was his second attempt, says Musadhiq who is all set to leave for Germany for higher studies soon. He attempted for the record in December 2021 by documenting his ride at the track in LNCP ground at Kariavattom.

“In 2019, I tried for the record. But I was rejected due to some technical issues. To focus on my studies, I had to pause the record attempts,” adds the cyclist who is also the youngest Cycle Mayor in the country.

Musadhiq got interested in the backward brain cycles through the cycling club of his college, the College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The ride is no cakewalk, but with practice it becomes possible. It is also a good brain exercise. I rode the modified bicycle from Kozhikode to Thiruvananthapuram in March 2019 for eight days. But it is difficult to document the days.

So I attempted by riding it in an hour as directed by the officials of the Guinness Book of World Records team,” he says. Musadhiq says the record is also a cause to create public awareness of mental health. “I also want to apply for a patent for the bicycle model. I modified it for brain cycling,” he concludes.

