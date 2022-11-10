Home Cities Kochi

Thoppumpady accident: Bus driver surrenders

The police also recovered two red boards with Kerala State 12 written on them and several bank transaction documents from a car that the three used to help the driver abscond.

KOCHI: The private bus driver who was absconding after knocking down an elderly person at Thoppumpady a month ago finally surrendered before the police on Wednesday. K H Anas, 26, of Ezhupunna, Alappuzha, surrendered before the Thoppumpady police around 11.30 am.

There was widespread outrage over the police’s failure to arrest the driver, who fled immediately after the incident. Following this, a special investigation team was formed to nab the driver. It was led by SHO S Rajesh of Kannamaly and SI Sebastian P Chacko of Thoppumpady.

Though the police arrested five persons who helped the driver abscond, they were unable to trace the driver for over a month. The police also recovered two red boards with Kerala State 12 written on them and several bank transaction documents from a car that the three used to help the driver abscond.

Meanwhile, Anas filed anticipatory bail applications in the Sessions Court and the High Court, but they were rejected. It was in this context that the accused surrendered. The defence lawyer strongly argued for granting bail to Anas, who was produced in the Kochi Judicial First Class II Court, but after hearing the arguments of the police and the prosecution, the court refused to grant bail.

