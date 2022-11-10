Woman dupes candidate promising job in Kochi corp

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have launched a detailed probe into a job fraud case in which a 48-year-old woman allegedly duped a person promising to offer him a permanent job in Kochi corporation. A case was registered against the accused identified as Sreemathi Raji, 48, of Rameswaram, Kochi, after the complainant secured a directive from the court to conduct a detailed probe against the accused.

The complainant, Anchelo M C, had submitted that the accused offered to get him a permanent job in Kochi corporation and took Rs 1.65 lakh from him for arranging the same. While Rs 1.5 lakh was collected from him for going to Thiruvanathapuram and completing certain necessary procedures for the job, Rs 15,000 was taken as her commission amount for arranging the job. “When the complainant demanded the money back, the accused gave a cheque of an organisation which didn’t have enough fund in the account,” the police said.

A detailed probe has been launched to ascertain whether more people have been duped in a similar manner. “We will be collecting more details from the victim, to know to which post the job was offered and on what conditions they believed that the government job could be arranged by a private person through payment,” they said.

KOCHI: The police have launched a detailed probe into a job fraud case in which a 48-year-old woman allegedly duped a person promising to offer him a permanent job in Kochi corporation. A case was registered against the accused identified as Sreemathi Raji, 48, of Rameswaram, Kochi, after the complainant secured a directive from the court to conduct a detailed probe against the accused. The complainant, Anchelo M C, had submitted that the accused offered to get him a permanent job in Kochi corporation and took Rs 1.65 lakh from him for arranging the same. While Rs 1.5 lakh was collected from him for going to Thiruvanathapuram and completing certain necessary procedures for the job, Rs 15,000 was taken as her commission amount for arranging the job. “When the complainant demanded the money back, the accused gave a cheque of an organisation which didn’t have enough fund in the account,” the police said. A detailed probe has been launched to ascertain whether more people have been duped in a similar manner. “We will be collecting more details from the victim, to know to which post the job was offered and on what conditions they believed that the government job could be arranged by a private person through payment,” they said.