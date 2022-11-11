Budget-friendly house, anyone?

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Have you watched the thriller Rorschach? Remember the dark, haunting house Mammootty’s Luke Antony buys for Rs 45 lakh?

Architect Nandukrishnan R was the mastermind behind this haunting structure. However, he is known for a much more interesting concept houses built on one cent.Though it sounds a bit bizarre, now your dream abode can be constructed on such a minimal plot, proves the architect.

He is an expert in building in small areas and creating budget-friendly homes for Rs 5 lakh. His pilot project of an outhouse model on one cent received rave responses. And the budget-friendly home for just Rs 7 lakh for a family of three gave hope to many who want a home of their own.

“I’ve been taking up budget-friendly homes since the start of my career. Having a house of one’s own is probably every person’s priority. My aim is to build the maximum number of houses on an economical basis. Seeing the clients’ happy faces when they successfully build their dream abode is what matters,” says Nandukrishnan, who is also the chief architect and co-founder of Integrated Hub of Design and Construction, Kakkanad.

Replacing conventional building materials brings a wide difference to the total amount incurred, he says. “After constructing the house in Kayamkulam, I began exploring other building materials, including the normal wire-cut bricks, concrete interlock bricks, mud interlock, prefabricated walls, and gypsum partitions. The study was essential to control the cost,” says the 27-year-old.

The question of the sturdiness of such buildings is a prevalent among the public, admits Nandukrishnan. “The materials aren’t customised by us. Irrespective of the brand, all of them arrive in the market after passing the quality check and we address the pros and cons of the material. It is only put into use after receiving a nod from the client,” adds Nandukrishnan.

The Kerala-style slanting roofs are made of old roof tiles that are washed and repainted. They are placed after fabricating a structure out of square tubes instead of concrete. The walls, however, are made of cement fibre board. Instead of concrete, the stairs leading to the first floor are made of GI tubes panelled with acoustic wood. The hand railing is mainly made of square tubes with panelling of anjili wood.

Building low-budget houses do have a fair share of challenges too. Utilising space and making it not congested was a task. Multipurpose furniture was one idea.

“The dining space has a table attached to the wall. When pulled down, it can be used as a table. And when folded back, it will turn into a TV room,” says Nandukrishnan. The outhouse model on one cent is situated on a raised platform and the building stands on six pillars. The verandah on the front and to the side gives it a spacious feel. The dressing room has a small opening covered with glass for sunlight. The same technique is installed in the toilet as well. “Adding mirrors to the wall and small ventilation can help one avoid the feeling of being in a closed space,” he says. Contact: 9400191294

