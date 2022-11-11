Home Cities Kochi

Bypoll: UDF regains lost seat in Muttathukandam

Though Sheeba won as an independent candidate, later she joined the LDF.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The UDF gained upper hand in the byelections held in four local body wards in the district by winning three seats. The victory in Muttathukandam ward 6 of Keerampara panchayat not only helped the UDF regain its lost seat but also wrest power from the LDF.  

With UDF candidate Santi George registering victory against the LDF’s independent candidate Rani Teacher, the front got a majority of one vote to rule the panchayat. The bypoll  was necessitated after the election commission disqualified Sheeba George under the anti-defection law. Though Sheeba won as an independent candidate, later she joined the LDF.

“A no-confidence motion will be initiated against the president after the swearing-in ceremony of the new councillor,” said a ward member of the panchayat.

In Poothrikka panchayat, the UDF increased its victory margin. In the election held in Kurinji ward, the UDF candidate got a majority of 138 votes. The majority was just 33 in the last election. In the byelection held in Pattimattom Ward 3 of Vadavucode block panchayat, UDF defeated Twenty20 candidate by a margin of 78 votes.UDF’s Sreeja Asokan gained 2,749 votes against Twenty20’s C K Shameer. Ibrahim, the LDF candidate, finished third with only 1,808 votes.The election to the seat was necessitated following the demise of block panchayat president C R Asokan. Following this, the party decided to field his wife, Sreeja.

Meanwhile, the LDF could upset the BJP in North Paravoor municipality by defeating the BJP in its sitting seat. While LDF’s Nimisha gained 448 votes, BJP candidate Remya Rajeev could get only 288 votes. UDF came third in the ward with just 207 votes.

Comments

