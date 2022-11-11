Ignited minds 

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: Talking into the classrooms of various schools where the Kerala State School Sasthrolsavam - 2022 exhibits have been displayed, one thing is evident: children have been closely observing incidents happening around them. And they are keen to make the world a better place.

For instance, some of the projects displayed here have been inspired by the tragic death of a kindergarten girl Minsa Mariam Joy, who succumbed to heat stroke and suffocation after being locked inside a school bus in Qatar, and the recent bus accident at Vadakkencherry.

Devika T M and Aditya K of Kadampazhipuram High School in Palakkad have come up with an invention that would alert drivers if any child has not alighted the bus. “The system works on the GSM (Global System for Mobile Communication), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Arduino Micro Control (AMC),” the duo say. “Tragedies like what happened in Qatar can be avoided by installing this system in the school buses.”

They explain RFID is used to count every student entry into and exit from the vehicle. The GSM technology is used to facilitate communication with the receiver (parents). A notification message will be sent to the parents via mobile phones.

They point to another innovation a ‘driver drowsiness detector’. “We have used an infrared-based eye-blink sensor to detect the drivers’ eyelid closure status,” says Aditya. “We thought of this idea following the Vadakkencherry accident.”

If a driver shuts his eyes for longer than normal blinks, the sensor will activate a buzzer to wake him up. If the abnormality persists, the AI system would slow down the vehicle and park it on the left side of the road, the duo explains.

Abhay Raj M K and Adwaith M Sasikumar of PRM Kolavallur HSS in Kannur, too, have come up with a system that would prevent accidents due to drunk driving, high-beam headlights, drowsiness, and tilting of the vehicle.

Adithyan Sudheer St Clare Oral School for

the Deaf at Kalady with his clay modeling

at the work experience fair at Sacred Heart HSS

Robo-nurse, ‘green’ incinerator

Alma Sajan and Nandana G Krishna of Kochi’s St Teresa’s CGHSS have developed a remote-controlled robotic ‘Medi Nurse’. “It can be pressed into service during times like the pandemic, or while taking care of people suffering from infectious diseases,” the duo says.

Then there was the incinerator-cum-generator developed by Karthik Sivan and Rudra Raj of CHM Higher Secondary School at Pookolothur in Malappuram. “Heat generated from the incinerator is used to convert water into steam, which turns a turbine to generate electricity,” the duo explains, adding that the steam could be used for other purposes such as cooking as well.

“Meanwhile, the smoke gets filtered, and purified carbon dioxide is passed into the water, generating carbonic acid.”

Smart farm, anti-booze helmet

Sainath P K and Amal Prakash of Koodali HSS, Kannur, have come up with a smart farm concept that uses the latest technology to monitor levels of moisture and nutrients in the soil, and also thwart animal intrusions.

“When nutrient or water levels dip, the sensors trigger valves in the water and manure tanks, as per requirement,” say the duo, who won the first prize in the high school category. “The motion sensors on the fence detect the presence of animals and trigger a mechanism that switches on flashlights and strikes drums. The light and the sound would chase the animals away.”

Abhijit P and Aswajith M of GHSS Pattambi in Palakkad have developed a pocket-friendly home automation app. “Our system also has a mechanism that uses Google Assistant to operate the electrical system in a house,” they say.

Navneet J and Devadath S of NSS Higher Secondary School, Kidangoor, in Kottayam, meanwhile, have presented Jarvis, an AI assistant.

“Alexa is a solid object. It has no connection with the user. But Jarvis is physically present. It moves around and does work, too. The programme was created using Python,” explains the duo, who named their creation after J.A.R.V.I.S of Iron Man.

Another amusing highlight was a smart helmet developed by Gayathri P and Siddharth S Kumar of Don Bosco HSS, Tiruvalla. “The motorcycle will start only if the rider wears the helmet,” they say. “And it won’t start if the rider is intoxicated. The helmet has a sensor to alert the rider if drowsiness is detected.”

Some students presented products that aid the visually impaired. There were caps, shoes, walking sticks and garments fitted with sensors that would help visually impaired people prevent mishaps.

These sensors would beep out aloud or vibrate to alert users about obstacles in their path. Besides innovators, inventors and math prodigies, the stars of the mela were the children with special needs who created magic in clay, paper, cane, cloth and various other materials.

Talent Hunt

Kerala State School Sasthrolsavam-2022, billed as the largest science fair for students in the Asia region, is a combination of five variants -- Science Fair, Maths fair, Social Science Fair, Work Experience Fair and IT Fair. The objective of such an event is to nurture talents of students in areas such as science and work experience through learning processes which would eventually benefit society at large. On Friday, students of higher secondary section will showcase their talents as innovators, techies, artists and mathematicians. The event will conclude on Saturday.

Venue

St Alberts Higher Secondary School: Science Fair

St Antony’s HSS Kacheripady: Mathematics

Sacred Heart High School: Work Experience

Darul Uloom HSS: Social Science

SRV Government Higher Secondary School Ernakulam: Vocational Expo

Government Higher Secondary School for Girls: IT

