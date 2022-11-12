Cochin Shipyard Ltd to build India’s first hydrogen fuel cell vessel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) will build the country’s first indigenous hydrogen fuel cell catamaran vessel for the spiritual city of Varanasi. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal made the announcement in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey during the inauguration of seven boat jetties in Varanasi on Friday. The Union government, through Inland Waterways Authority of India, has signed an MoU with Cochin Shipyard for the construction of the vessel. CSL has also signed an MoU for the construction of six electric catamaran vessels for Uttar Pradesh and another two for Guwahati in Assam. The introduction of zero emission hydrogen fuel cell passenger catamaran vessel in Kashi will pave the way for reduction in usage of fossil fuels and thereby reduce emissions in our national waterways, the minister said.The design and development of the vessel will be undertaken by CSL in collaboration with M/s KPIT, Pune.