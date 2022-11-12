Heroic Idun taken to Nigeria along with 26 crew members, confirm kin

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The situation remains worrisome for the 26 crew members, including three Keralites, on board Norway-based Heroic Idun, even as the sailors continue to send SOS messages whenever they are able to. As per the last message shared by the crew members with their families, the Nigerian Navy is taking them along with the ship to Nigeria.

According to Sheetal D’Silva, wife of Milton D’Coth, the ship has set sail to the Port of Bonny in Nigeria. “We have no clear idea as to the measures being taken at the government level to rescue the crew,” she added. The crew fear that once they reach Nigeria, they will be treated in a worse manner and this prompted them to send in SOS messages.

According to Milton’s cousin Antony Jobi, the 15 crew members including the two who had been hospitalised were taken back to their ship to join the other 10 on board. “The ship was then boarded by the Nigerian naval personnel numbering eight. This information was conveyed to us around 1 pm on Friday,” he added.

Meanwhile, Varapuzha Archbishop Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil has written to Foreign Minister Dr Subramanian Jayashankar, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, the High Commissioner of the Indian Embassy in Guinea, and the High Commissioner of the Indian Embassy in Nigeria seeking their intervention in getting the sailors.

KOCHI: The situation remains worrisome for the 26 crew members, including three Keralites, on board Norway-based Heroic Idun, even as the sailors continue to send SOS messages whenever they are able to. As per the last message shared by the crew members with their families, the Nigerian Navy is taking them along with the ship to Nigeria. According to Sheetal D’Silva, wife of Milton D’Coth, the ship has set sail to the Port of Bonny in Nigeria. “We have no clear idea as to the measures being taken at the government level to rescue the crew,” she added. The crew fear that once they reach Nigeria, they will be treated in a worse manner and this prompted them to send in SOS messages. According to Milton’s cousin Antony Jobi, the 15 crew members including the two who had been hospitalised were taken back to their ship to join the other 10 on board. “The ship was then boarded by the Nigerian naval personnel numbering eight. This information was conveyed to us around 1 pm on Friday,” he added. Meanwhile, Varapuzha Archbishop Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil has written to Foreign Minister Dr Subramanian Jayashankar, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, the High Commissioner of the Indian Embassy in Guinea, and the High Commissioner of the Indian Embassy in Nigeria seeking their intervention in getting the sailors.