By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vadakkekara police have arrested a 42-year-old man for displaying nudity to a schoolgirl. The arrested is Pratish of Kodungallur, who is an NRI. Police said the incident occurred when the girl was on her way home. The man, who was in a car, stopped the vehicle on the pretext of asking for directions and displayed nudity. “After learning about the incident, the parents lodged a complaint with the police,” the officer said. The accused was produced in court and remanded.