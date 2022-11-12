MB Rajesh to inaugurate 11.8 lakh-litre water tank

Home Cities Kochi

Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan had raised the issue in the assembly and demanded immediate steps to complete the project and end the water woes of the residents. 

Senior CPM Leader and former Speaker MB Rajesh (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Minister for Local Self-Government MB Rajesh will inaugurate a water tank with a capacity of 11.8 lakh litres at Murikkumpadam at 9am on Saturday, putting an end to the water woes of Vypeen. The tank was constructed by Kerala Water Authority using the Rs 5.098-crore fund provided by Goshree Island Development Authority (GIDA).

The tank will help ensure uninterrupted water supply to Elamkunnapuzha panchayat and southern parts of Vypeen. The project was launched in 2011 with an administrative nod of Rs 5.47 crore. However, the project got delayed as the contractor stopped work. The remaining works were retendered in 2021 for Rs 2.15 crore.

