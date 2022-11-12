Private bus owner forges insurance papers to avoid action

Ajay Kanth By

KOCHI: In a bid to escape penal liability, a private bus owner allegedly forged the insurance documents of his vehicle that was involved in two accidents. Police have launched a detailed investigation against Binoj K K, 48, of Karukadam, Kothamangalam, after finding the forgery.

Police said the fraud came to light when they conducted a probe into the accidents that occurred in 2022 and 2021, after registering the cases at the Kothamangalam station. A police officer said that to escape penal liability for running the vehicle without insurance and to cheat those involved in the accidents, the owner forged the insurance policy that expired on March 2, 2021. “He fabricated the policy documents to show that the vehicle’s insurance was valid till December 30, 2022,” the officer said.

As per the details submitted by the police before the Ernakulam Sessions Court opposing the anticipatory bail petition of the accused, the bus owner forged the policy certificate using a computer, colour printer and scanner. He produced the forged certificate before the investigating officer and also for the purpose of the cases filed by the victims to get compensation.

The report filed by the investigating officer stated that police seized a computer, colour printer and scanner that were allegedly used for forging the insurance certificate. Also, another forged insurance policy document was seized from the petitioner’s residence. The accused submitted before the court that he was the owner of several vehicles and their insurance was renewed through an auto consultant and he was not directly involved in the payment. However, the court was not ready to accept his claims.

Sessions judge Honey M Varghese, who dismissed the anticipatory bail petition, observed that the accused had “committed the offence with a criminal intent and evil mind”. After forging the insurance policy, he produced it before the investigating officer and the authorities concerned as part of the proceedings initiated by the injured for getting compensation. “This shows the mens-rea on the side of the accused,” the judge said.

Police officers said they have launched a probe to ascertain the veracity of the insurance documents of the other vehicles owned by the accused following the incident.

