Science fest: Environment-friendly innovations garner mass attention

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As day-two of the Kerala State School Sasthrolsavam ended on Friday, Malappuram and Palakkad shared the first position in the overall champion’s list with 1,243 points each. Kannur was close behind with 1,238 points. The Sasthrolsavam, which is being held in six venues in Kochi, will conclude on Saturday.

On the second day, the students of the higher secondary section showcased their skills and talents by coming up with various innovative projects. At St Albert’s Higher Secondary School, the teams from various higher secondary schools presented their innovations that range from a Bluetooth-controlled automatic waste basket to an electric scooter made out of scrap.

Alan Sandeep C T and Joby T K of Chorode School in Vadakara, who came up with the Bluetooth-controlled waste basket, said, “The innovation aims to create a cleaner and safer environment.” Abhidev P A and Vijay Rajimon of SNV HSS at Sreekandeswaram in Alappuzha developed an electric scooter from scrap materials.

Nihal Krishna and Krishnadathan of Chendrappini HSS in Thrissur came up with an electric scooter that runs on battery charged using solar panels. “Ours is a three-wheel scooter. We attached solar panels to it so that the battery gets charged easily and the rider doesn’t have to go around looking for a charging station,” they said.

Meanwhile, 1,893 students showcased their talents at the work experience fair held at Sacred Heart HSS. The competition was held in 34 events in the high school and higher secondary categories.

