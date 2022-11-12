Tataki, gochujang, and everything nice

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nestled in the quaint tree-lined boulevard area of Jawahar Nagar, Encore by District 7 welcomes one to a cosy ambience.

One doesn’t have to scout around for that ‘perfect spot’ to unwind; the plush interiors are set up in a way that would make any table an ‘at home’ nook.

Glancing through the continental and pan-Asian menu, one is spoilt for choice. Smisha R K, who runs the venture along with her brother Shiv R K and friend Aneesh N, explains the nitty-gritty of the amazing blend of flavours on offer.

“District 7 started off as a food truck; one of the first food trucks in Kochi,” Smisha adds. “From wraps and burgers, more items got added, and the District 7 cafe was born in Vyttila. “However, at Encore, we wanted to bring a global mix to Kochi.”

I begin the journey with Asian fare. And on the table comes a plate of succulent, spiced tempura prawns — fried prawns braised in garlic herb butter dressing and sauteed in a generous amount of sriracha, peri cream sauce and sweet chilli.

The outer fried part and the juicy flesh disintegrate in the mouth with clinical perfection. The lemony mint mustard froth topping subdues the ‘fishy’ flavours. “The froth topping is made by whisking the lemon,” says Aneesh.

Next, I try Tataki. The tender medium-rare beef is seared and drenched in Japanese ponzu sauce. Inside, the meat is raw. One bite from the thin sliver, and the dish topped with pickled ginger flakes and micro greens becomes my favourite.

Chef Tijo Varghese cooks up a storm outside, at the BBQ grill station. Korean BBQ chicken on one grill, and a 12-hour slow-cooked choice cut of cupim (aka beef hump) on the other. Considered the hardest meat, the slow-cooked cupim managed to have adequate tenderness and is served with mashed potatoes.

The gochujang-infused barbecued chicken, served atop a bowl of rice, is packed with loads of rich flavour. The honey-glazed chicken, with the hot kimchi dip, is quite a treat.

Next comes the classic finale. From the ‘Dulce’ patisserie room, chef Bijo presents a delectable Creme Caramel Fudge Cake. I must say the journey did really end on a sweet note!

