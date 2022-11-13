Assault on astrologer: Search on for second accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have intensified probe to nab the second accused in the case in which a 62-year-old man was robbed at North Paravoor. The first acused Ajith, 40, of Perunna, Changanassery, Kottayam, was arrested by the Rural police on Friday. The two-member gang assaulted Vijayan Thaikoottathil, a native of Kodungalloor, who runs an astrology centre at Peruvaram, and robbed his 7.5-sovereign gold chain and a mobile phone around noon on November 1.

Vijayan has been running the astrology centre on rent for about three years. Two persons arrived at the centre for astrological consultation and one of them asked Vijayan to read his face and predict his future. When Vijayan informed him that there were problems in his house, he said he would come again with his wife and child. Then the man asked for Vijayan’s phone number.

When Vijayan turned to take his visiting card, one of them shoved a towel into his mouth and sprayed a liquid on his face following which he fell unconscious. The duo decamped with a chain, a bracelet, two rings, and a mobile phone of Vijayan.

Vijayan regained consciousness after an hour and informed the residents and the police. According to the police, the accused had escaped in a two-wheeler after the theft. A special investigation team led by Munambam DySP A K Murali is conducting the inquiry.

