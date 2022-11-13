Home Cities Kochi

Efforts on to bring back Indian sailors from Nigeria: V Muraleedharan

Muraleedharan said the Ministry of External Affairs is taking action on the issue by adhering to international laws.

Published: 13th November 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Saturday consoling Metilda, wife of Sanu Jose, a crew member of the oil tanker detained in Equatorial Guinea. (Photo | T P Sooraj , EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Efforts to release 26 crew members, including three Keralites, on board Norwegian crude oil carrier MT Heroic Idun, will be intensified. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that all efforts are going on at various levels to bring back the Indian sailors detained in Guinea.

“Once the vessel reaches the Nigerian coast, the Indian Embassy officials will meet the Indian sailors on board the vessel. I have already communicated with the Indian High Commissioner in Nigeria and talks are on with the officials of Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria. Further steps for the release of the crew members will be initiated after talks with the shipping company and the Nigerian government. All things will be resolved and our men will be brought back,” said Muraleedharan.

He visited the residence of the chief officer, Sanu Jose, at Kadavanthra in Kochi on Saturday.
The minister informed the relatives that he had communicated with the Nigerian High Commissioner and that there was no need to worry.

Matilda, wife of Sanu Jose, expressed thanks for the intervention made by the Union Government so far and requested the minister to take further action for the speedy release of the crew members.

Muraleedharan said the Ministry of External Affairs is taking action on the issue by adhering to international laws. “Talks with the authorities of Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria are under way. The government will do everything that can be done legally,” he added.

Sanu Jose is presently in the custody of Nigerian authorities. Norway-based ship MT Heroic Idun was detained and its 26 crew members, including three Keralites, were arrested by the Navy of Equatorial Guinea on August 12 for allegedly violating maritime boundaries.

Later, the Equatorial Guinea authorities handed it over to the Nigerian Navy authorities. The Nigerian Navy has charged that the tanker was involved in an alleged attempt to steal crude oil off Bonny in Nigeria.

