Kalady school to get own mini theatre

Published: 13th November 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a first, Kalady Sree Sarada Vidyalaya has set up a 95-seat mini theatre where classic movies from across the globe will be screened for the students. Justice Devan Ramachandran will inaugurate the theatre at 5.30pm on Sunday. The theatre has been built at an expense of Rs 25 lakh, said Adi Shankara Trust managing trustee K Anand.

The air-conditioned theatre comes with a 4K projection facility. A touchscreen podium has been provided for visual seminars. With this, the school aims to make the students familiar with the best of the world cinema, said principal Dr Deepa Chandran.

