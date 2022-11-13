Home Cities Kochi

Kilikollur custodial torture: Soldier, brother move Kerala HC to quash case

According to them, they were mercilessly beaten up by the police.

Custodial Torture

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vishnu M, a Naik in the Army, and his brother Vignesh M, who were allegedly assaulted by policemen at Kilikollur police station, approached the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the criminal case registered against them.

The petitioners were tortured and then handcuffed unreasonably with the intention to humiliate.

Following the incident, Vishnu’s wedding was called off since the bride and her family were unhappy about the developments. Besides, Vignesh could not attend his physical test for the post of police constable due to injuries sustained as a result of torture, stated the petition.

The petitioners filed a complaint before the police complaint authority on the illegal arrest and custodial torture faced by them at Kilikolloor police station.

There were several complaints against the station house officer and the sub-inspector of Kilikolloor police station involved in the custodial torture. The case was registered against them to suppress the illegality and custodial torture committed by SHO, Kilikkolloor police station, and his subordinates.

