Avoid delay in implementing development projects, says Minister

KOCHI: Putting an end to the water woes of Vypeen residents, Minister for Local Self-Government M B Rajesh inaugurated the over-the-head water tank at Murikkumpadam on Sunday. At the event, the minister said the delay in completing various government projects should be avoided as it affects the people who are to benefit from them.

The water tank was built by the Kerala Water Authority in Elamkunnapuzha spending Rs 5.09 crore provided by the Goshree Island Development Authority (GIDA). “When a project gets delayed, it affects the people who will benefit from it, and the costs escalate,” said Rajesh. “Therefore, there must be an effective intervention by officials to complete the project on time,” he added.

The minister also said that GIDA, which has proposed various developmental projects, should also be able to implement the projects efficiently and in a time-bound manner. MLA K N Unnikrishnan said that steps are being taken to put an end to the water woes of Vypeen area, and a regular follow-up will be held to make sure the project is completed on time.

The purpose of the 11.8 lakh litre capacity water tank is to supply water to Elamkunnapuzha, Kochi Corporation limits, and Fort Vypeen areas.

