Home Cities Kochi

Avoid delay in implementing development projects, says Minister

The water tank was built by the Kerala Water Authority in Elamkunnapuzha spending Rs 5.09 crore provided by the Goshree Island Development Authority (GIDA).

Published: 14th November 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Speaker M B Rajesh

Kerala Speaker M B Rajesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Putting an end to the water woes of Vypeen residents, Minister for Local Self-Government M B Rajesh inaugurated the over-the-head water tank at Murikkumpadam on Sunday. At the event, the minister said  the delay in completing various government projects should be avoided as it affects the people who are to benefit from them. 

The water tank was built by the Kerala Water Authority in Elamkunnapuzha spending Rs 5.09 crore provided by the Goshree Island Development Authority (GIDA). “When a project gets delayed, it affects the people who will benefit from it, and the costs escalate,” said Rajesh. “Therefore, there must be an effective intervention by officials to complete the project on time,” he added. 

The minister also said that GIDA, which has proposed various developmental projects, should also be able to implement the projects efficiently and in a time-bound manner. MLA K N Unnikrishnan said that steps are being taken to put an end to the water woes of Vypeen area, and a regular follow-up will be held to make sure the project is completed on time.

The purpose of the 11.8 lakh litre capacity water tank is to supply water to Elamkunnapuzha, Kochi Corporation limits, and Fort Vypeen areas. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GIDA Development project
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp