Rape case: CI brought to Kochi for interrogation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a dramatic turn of events, a police team from Thrikkakara brought a circle inspector- ranked officer heading Beypore Coastal Police Station to Kochi from his office after he was named an accused in a rape case on Sunday.

Though there were reports that circle inspector P R Sunu was arrested in the case, top officials in Kochi City Police ruled out any such action on the part of the investigation team. It was based on a complaint received on Saturday evening that the police registered an FIR for rape against Sunu, a native of Maradu, and five others.

As per the complaint, Sunu and others raped the complainant at her house in Thrikkakara and another house in Kadavanthra in May this year. She decided to approach the police after her husband was released from jail in a cheating case recently. The other three accused persons are also being questioned by the investigation team.On Sunday around 10 am, a police team from Kochi reached Beypore Coastal Police Station. Later, Sunu was seen accompanying the police team to Kochi.

Sunu was involved in a similar case while working as sub inspector at Mulavukkad a few years ago.

He was also suspended from service before. It was seven months back that he returned to service and joined as SHO of Beypore Coastal Police Station.

S Sasidharan, Deputy Commissioner of Kochi City Police, said Sunu was neither arrested nor taken into custody. “As the police officer had a history, we sent the police team to Kozhikode immediately after the case was registered. This was to prevent any allegation that the police officer received any assistance from the part of the investigation team. We asked him to come to Kochi as part of the probe and he accompanied us. We are interrogating Sunu now.,” he said.

“We are questioning some of the suspects including the police officer.. There will be arrest only when we get evidence in the case,” said Thrikkakara assistant commissioner of police P V Baby, who is leading the probe.

KOCHI: In a dramatic turn of events, a police team from Thrikkakara brought a circle inspector- ranked officer heading Beypore Coastal Police Station to Kochi from his office after he was named an accused in a rape case on Sunday. Though there were reports that circle inspector P R Sunu was arrested in the case, top officials in Kochi City Police ruled out any such action on the part of the investigation team. It was based on a complaint received on Saturday evening that the police registered an FIR for rape against Sunu, a native of Maradu, and five others. As per the complaint, Sunu and others raped the complainant at her house in Thrikkakara and another house in Kadavanthra in May this year. She decided to approach the police after her husband was released from jail in a cheating case recently. The other three accused persons are also being questioned by the investigation team.On Sunday around 10 am, a police team from Kochi reached Beypore Coastal Police Station. Later, Sunu was seen accompanying the police team to Kochi. Sunu was involved in a similar case while working as sub inspector at Mulavukkad a few years ago. He was also suspended from service before. It was seven months back that he returned to service and joined as SHO of Beypore Coastal Police Station. S Sasidharan, Deputy Commissioner of Kochi City Police, said Sunu was neither arrested nor taken into custody. “As the police officer had a history, we sent the police team to Kozhikode immediately after the case was registered. This was to prevent any allegation that the police officer received any assistance from the part of the investigation team. We asked him to come to Kochi as part of the probe and he accompanied us. We are interrogating Sunu now.,” he said. “We are questioning some of the suspects including the police officer.. There will be arrest only when we get evidence in the case,” said Thrikkakara assistant commissioner of police P V Baby, who is leading the probe.