Back to roots on Children’s Day

According to Indira Rajan, director of the school, the right education should impart the right values.

Published: 15th November 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

The children of Pragati Academy at Perumbavoor in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The children of Pragati Academy at Perumbavoor in Ernakulam celebrated Children’s Day differently. Unlike the usual processions, these kids played a part in fulfilling Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s dream of a self-sufficient India. The students spent the day harvesting the bountiful crop of tomatoes from the vegetable garden where they also grow cauliflower, cabbage, peas, cucumber, ladies finger, pumpkin and lettuce. 

Indira also noted that Jawaharlal Nehru believed in empowering the youth scientifically, agriculturally, technologically and industrially through the right education. 

“When students undertake these kinds of initiatives, it will help them understand the process of agriculture, its challenges and possibilities,” she added. She said such initiatives promoted by Pragati Academy become relevant in the background of the National Education Policy (NEP).

