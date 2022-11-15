Bring epilepsy ‘out of the shadows’

Home Cities Kochi

Of the 70-80 million people with epilepsy (PWE) world-over, nearly 12-14 million reside in India. Almost one-fifth of all such cases.

By Dr Ashalatha Radhakrishnan
KOCHI:  November 17 is National Epilepsy Day. A day dedicated every year to creating awareness about epilepsy and driving away myths and misconceptions about epilepsy.

Of the 70-80 million people with epilepsy (PWE) world-over, nearly 12-14 million reside in India. Almost one-fifth of all such cases. The overall prevalence is approximately 4-5 per 1,000 population. These figures should alert one to understand the number of PWE in India, and the glaring fact is that the “treatment gap” is also alarmingly high.

This National Epilepsy Day aims to drive the point that epilepsy is a paroxysmal illness. The advent of new medications is a boon and in the cases where epilepsy is resistant to medical therapy, focal surgeries are a huge help. In this surgery, the focal area of the brain causing seizures is first identified by sophisticated tests. Then, the area can be removed if there are no possible deficits, with all precision by an expert epilepsy surgeon under the guidance of a trained epileptologist.

Epilepsy remains an impediment in the upbringing, personality development, schooling, higher education, employment, marriage, childbearing and socialisation of a patient. So, the duties of a neurologist/epileptologist do not stop at curing a patient. But the overall development through a team of occupational therapists, speech and language experts, psychotherapists, psychiatrists, physiotherapists and a liaison officer who coordinates the activities of the team as a whole is part of it.

Through this dedicated team approach, one has to strive to bring a PWE out of the shadows of this disease and make them productive individuals, streamlining them into society. Another often-seen hitch after curing epilepsy is “the burden of normality”. A PWE who had been living under the protective umbrella of caretakers is suddenly exposed to a new and unfamiliar world.

Many fall into depression, express behavioural issues and become aloof and irritated. A few even go to the extent of ending their lives. That is why a comprehensive team approach is relevant. Let us all strive hard to bring epilepsy “out of the shadows” in India where the majority of people with active epilepsy life are disregarded or perhaps overlooked even by their closest kinfolk. Let a PWE not grapple in the dark.

