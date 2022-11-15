Handle with care

Sreedevi Jayachandran and Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: This Children’s Day, it was heartening to see considerable focus being directed toward mental well-being of the next generation. Open conversations that help dispel myths and stigma around mental health, especially concerning children, are certainly welcome.

Experts highlight that many parents tend to classify their children as ‘naughty’, ‘stubborn’, ‘silent’, etc., without realising the need to look into possible underlying conditions. This is gradually changing -- it has to, says the founder of Counselling Cafe, Greeshma Natraj.

The psychotherapist recalls the case of a hyperactive eight-year-old boy. He was a restless, adamant tantrum-thrower. His parents would often yield to his demands to calm him down. “As I analysed, it was found that the boy had an attention-seeking problem,” says Greeshma, who is a counselling psychologist, naturopath, and neuro-linguistics practitioner as well.

“The boy’s sister was 10 years older than him, and his parents often treated him like a grown-up, at the level of the older one. The parents also used to fight in front of the child, and say giving birth to him was a mistake. Such emotional scars can take a big toll.”

Greeshma adds the family was advised to spend quality time with the boy, and effectively communicate with him. “Small measures such as letting children speak their mind out, patiently listening to their concerns can bring about positive change,” she says.

‘Empathic approach’

About 1.5 crore people across India need mental health care. However, societal stigma surrounding it often prevents even educated adults from seeking professional help for themselves. In such a scenario, one can imagine the approach toward children’s mental health.

However, a recent workshop hosted by Yellow Club, a Bangalore based organisation that works to make mental health more accessible and affordable, showed parents were breaking free from the shackles of the stigma. Its founder Rahul Roy says many parents brought their children to the workshop, to address issues such as temper tantrums, back-answering, etc.

“Parents have a crucial role in shaping a child’s mental health,” he adds. “From the 1- 10 year age group, lack of effective communication with children could lead to inabilty to express or regulate emotions, learning disability, personality defects, etc.”

Many parents make the mistake of treating their children as if they are mature individuals — like showing anger or frustration at a child’s undesired behaviour. “This will only backfire, and cause psychological conflict,” says Rahul. “Empathic approach is a must. It involves validating the child’s emotion and not disregarding it.”

Psychologist Vani Devi P T, who heads Enlight Centre for Holistic Development in Thiruvananthapuram, echoes similar views, noting that some children tend to turn to “a cocoon”, especially when parents start comparing them with others.

“Similarly, many parents misinterpret their children’s learning disability as ‘laziness’,” she says. “There are also cases where parents put children under pressure to take up responsibilities that they are incapable of pulling off.”

Attention, please

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder of childhood. It is usually first diagnosed in childhood and often sustains into adulthood. Children with ADHD may have trouble paying attention, control impulsive behaviours, or be overly active.

Former Kerala University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr M K C Nair, who is the director of NIMS Spectrum Child Development Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, says “hyperactive children” are usually misdiagnosed to be suffering from ADHD.

“Hyperactivity alone cannot be the criterion to diagnose ADHD,” he explains. “For example, when a child is hyperactive in a playground, it is considered normal. But, if the same child is hyperactive in a classroom, they are misdiagnosed to be suffering from ADHD. To diagnose ADHD, the child should exhibit at least two out of the three components — attention deficit, impulsivity and hyperactivity — in more than one situation.”

The causes and risk factors of ADHD are unknown. “A ‘biopsychosocial model’ is followed,” says Nair. Possible biological factors include trauma to the brain (during birth, before birth or after birth), genetics, imbalance in the neurotransmitters in the brain. Psychosocial factors include impaired family structure, too little personal care or attention, and lack of quality sleep.”

Gadget addiction

This is probably the digital age’s biggest challenge for parents. Kochi-based psychiatrist Dr Thomas John says there are four types of parenting: permissive, neglectful, authoritative, and authoritarian (See box). “Choose authoritative parenting,” he adds. “Here, the parents are nurturing, responsive, and supportive, yet set firm limits for their children.”

Experts suggest that children under the age of two should have zero screen time. For children between two and five years, screen time should be limited to an hour a day. And for children between five and 10, screen time should be limited to two hours a day.

“Mobiles should never become a substitute for physical activities,” says John. “The internet can never replace the basic essentials required for a child’s mental development. This includes healthy eating habits, family time, proper exercise and sleep.”

Childhood depression

John notes that children are often taught in schools and homes that achieving success is the ultimate goal. And not many are taught the ways to cope with failure. “When a child suffers from depression, he or she feels alone, hopeless, helpless and worthless,” he says. “It interferes with the child’s daily activities and relationships with peers and family members.

Though the causes of childhood depression are unknown, it could be caused by some factors such as life events, family history, and physical health. “The impact of parental care has a greater influence on the chances of the child suffering from depression. Childhood depression can be diagnosed and treated with medications if recognised early.”Besides steadfast family support, childhood depression requires professional help, John stresses.

Doc talk

Tips To Help A Depressed Child:

It is important to pay attention to a child’s feelings and observe changes

Stay calm to avoid further behaviour complications when the child becomes anxious

Praise small accomplishments

Support by giving positive feedback and encouragement

Establish a good daily routine and have regular conversations with kids

Types of parenting

Permissive: In this parenting style, parents are lax. They fail to set firm limits. Children raised with this parenting style tend to be impulsive, rebellious, aimless, domineering, aggressive, and low in self-reliance, self-control

Neglectful: Unresponsive, unavailable and rejecting. Children raised with this parenting style tend to have low self-esteem and little self-confidence, and seek other role models to substitute for the neglectful parent.

Authoritative: Here, the parents are nurturing, responsive, and supportive, yet set firm limits for their children. They attempt to control children’s behaviour by explaining rules, discussing, and reasoning. They listen to a child’s viewpoint, but don’t always accept it.

Authoritarian: Authoritarian parenting is an extreme style. It places high expectations on children. Authoritarian parents punish children for failures while ignoring their achievements.

Among the four, authoritative parenting (not authoritarian) is the most preferred method for curbing gadget addiction. Children raised with this style tend to be friendly, energetic, cheerful, self-reliant, and cooperative.

Ways to tackle ADHD children

Types of treatment include medications for those needed, behaviour therapy, family therapy and training for parents.

Allow children to participate in martial arts. Studies show that a complex physical activity, like martial arts, strengthens neural networks in the brain, and enables kids with ADHD to practice self-control.

Teachers and parents can learn behaviour-changing strategies, such as token reward systems and timeouts, for dealing with difficult situations. Try using a point system or other means of immediate rewards for good behaviour or work.

Psychotherapy. This allows older children with ADHD to talk about issues that bother them, explore negative behaviour patterns and learn ways to deal with their symptoms.

Family therapy can help parents and siblings deal with the stress of living with someone who has ADHD.

