Nothing to do with kumbalanga!

KOCHI: Unending stretches of serene backwaters dotted with Chinese fishing nets, coconut tree groves, and shrimp farms define Kumbalangi, a scenic village in the outskirts of Kochi. A popular stop on a tourist’s map, Kumbalangi’s rustic charm is what draws people to it and leaves them sated.

Its name, too, adds to its uniqueness. How did Kumbalangi get its name? “Has it got anything to do with kumbalanga (ash gourd)?” a colleague wonders aloud. According to Mansoor Naina, a writer well-versed in the history of Kochi, the name is likely to have originated from two words – Kumbalam and vilangi.

“In the past, there existed the village of Kumbalam. It was famous for its salt fields and it had a trade route via water to Venduruthy,” he says. “Gradually, over a period of time, due to the deposition of silt, another island came into being. This island was formed between Kumbalam and the sea. It was called ‘Kumbalam Vilangi’, or the land that separates Kumbalam and the sea. That subsequently became Kumbalangi,” he adds.

According to him, the earliest of the places that formed along with Kochi were Kumbalam, Nettoor and Panangad. “Kumbalangi came later,” he says. Over the years, the strip of land grew in size and people began settling down. Robin N X of Kumbalangi Nature Club says: “It is known as the first eco-tourism village in India. The island is a preferred destination for travellers who seek experiential tours.”



