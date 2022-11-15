Home Cities Kochi

Private bus owners of Kerala to hold token strike tomorrow

But the police and MVD officers are haunting the bus operators, which is unreasonable.

Private bus

Representational image (File photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Private bus operators in Ernakulam district will go on a token strike on Wednesday, protesting against the alleged harassment by police and motor vehicle department (MVD) officials. The strike call was issued by the joint action committee of bus owners and workers’ unions.

“The Kochi city police commissioner and Rural SP have set targets for police stations to penalise bus operators. As a result, multiple cases are charged against the same bus by different police stations. Besides, some police officers physically assault the workers. We are not getting drivers and conductors to operate services due to the continuing harassment,” said Private Bus Operators Association district secretary K B Suneer. 

“We are not against police penalising bus workers who violate the rules. We respect the High Court order to streamline the operations of private buses. But the police and MVD officers are haunting the bus operators, which is unreasonable. The authorities are ignoring the violations by KSRTC buses and targeting private buses,” he said. The bus workers alleged that Panangad sub inspector Jinson Dominic has been physically assaulting bus workers and stopping services midway causing inconvenience to the commuters. 

“Many drivers and conductors have left the job due to police harassment. If the authorities fail to ensure trouble-free operations, we will go on an indefinite strike from November 30,” said Suneer.

