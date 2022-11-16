Home Cities Kochi

Kochi corporation inaugurates e-autorickshaw project

“The Charak e-auto project, which was inaugurated last month, will also be implemented soon under the public planning scheme,” the mayor said.

Minister V N Vasavan, MP Hibi Eden and Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar checking out the new electric autorickshaw

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation rolled out its pilot electric autorickshaw project at the Town Hall on Tuesday. Registration Minister V N Vasavan handed over keys of 30 e-autorickshaws. The project was implemented jointly by Smart SUT, German agency GIZ, UN Habitat’s Urban Pathway and Ernakulam Jilla Autorickshaw Drivers’ Co-operative Society. As part of the project, 100 e-autorickshaws will operate in the city.

“The Kochi corporation, together with cooperative sector, has done a commendable work in attaining a sustainable future in transportation,” said Vasavan. Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said the e-auto project is a good example of all organisations joining hands in Kochi’s environmental affairs.

“The Charak e-auto project, which was inaugurated last month, will also be implemented soon under the public planning scheme,” the mayor said. “The 100 electric auto project will be implemented as part of the project, making Kochi an e-mobility city,’ he added.

As part of the project, Auto Savari (AuSa), an online autorickshaw ride-hailing application, was inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden. Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod inaugurated five e-vehicle charging stations.
German Economic and Development Embassy Deputy Head Dirk Steffes-Enn, standing committee chairmen P R Renish and MHM Ashraf attended the event.

