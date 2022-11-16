Home Cities Kochi

Theft accused escapes police custody, nabbed 

The incident took place around 8.30pm when the police were getting ready to produce them before the magistrate.

Published: 16th November 2022 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a sleepless night for police officers as an Assam native arrested in a theft case managed to escape from their custody at Kunnathunad station on Monday night. However, the police nabbed Najmul Hakh, 25, of Chillangani, Simaluguri, Nagaon, from Perumbavoor on Tuesday morning.

The police had arrested Najmul and his friends Ashiqul Islam and Ikramul Hakh on Monday for stealing laptops and hard discs from a tile company at Chelakulam. Based on a probe, the police identified the accused persons and managed to arrest them. After questioning, the police decided to produce them at the court on Monday night.

The incident took place around 8.30pm when the police were getting ready to produce them before the magistrate. Ashiqul and Najmul were handcuffed together. However, Najmul managed to unlock the handcuff and escape through the front entrance of the Kunnathunad station. The police later produced other two accused persons before the magistrate and remanded them in judicial custody. A report regarding the escape of the arrested person was filed before the magistrate court.

The police team from Kunathunad station searched the nearby areas soon after the custody escape was reported. Information was also passed to nearby stations..“Following information that Najmul reached Perumbavoor, a search was carried out and he was traced. A separate case for escaping from police custody is registered against him. He was later produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody,” sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp