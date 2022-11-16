Home Cities Kochi

UC College in Kerala expresses regret over art exhibit

In the letter, the college said that an explanation has been sought from students and teachers of the Malayalam department.

Published: 16th November 2022 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The centenary celebrations of Aluva’s Union Christian College courted controversy after some people took exception to an art installation of students at the Centennial Vista 2022, an exhibition held on the campus. Following criticism of the installation on various social media platforms for hurting the religious sentiments of a community, the college issued a letter apologising for the “serious lapse on the part of students”.

In the letter, the college said that an explanation has been sought from students and teachers of the Malayalam department. “UC College places a great onus on secularism. The institution gives the highest respect to all religious thoughts and books. However, we have realised that the installation has hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community and express sincere regrets for the serious lapse on the part of the students. The college will conduct an investigation into the lapse and take necessary actions,” said the letter.

According to a college official, the art installation at the centre of the storm had been set up by students to highlight how the Constitution of India occupied the highest position. “They wanted to show that the Constitution is above everything, even religion. To represent that they had placed a chair on top of some books that included religious texts. On the chair they placed a copy of the Constitution.” But the installation backfired and kicked up a storm, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UC College Art exhibit
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp