UC College in Kerala expresses regret over art exhibit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The centenary celebrations of Aluva’s Union Christian College courted controversy after some people took exception to an art installation of students at the Centennial Vista 2022, an exhibition held on the campus. Following criticism of the installation on various social media platforms for hurting the religious sentiments of a community, the college issued a letter apologising for the “serious lapse on the part of students”.

In the letter, the college said that an explanation has been sought from students and teachers of the Malayalam department. “UC College places a great onus on secularism. The institution gives the highest respect to all religious thoughts and books. However, we have realised that the installation has hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community and express sincere regrets for the serious lapse on the part of the students. The college will conduct an investigation into the lapse and take necessary actions,” said the letter.

According to a college official, the art installation at the centre of the storm had been set up by students to highlight how the Constitution of India occupied the highest position. “They wanted to show that the Constitution is above everything, even religion. To represent that they had placed a chair on top of some books that included religious texts. On the chair they placed a copy of the Constitution.” But the installation backfired and kicked up a storm, the official added.

KOCHI: The centenary celebrations of Aluva’s Union Christian College courted controversy after some people took exception to an art installation of students at the Centennial Vista 2022, an exhibition held on the campus. Following criticism of the installation on various social media platforms for hurting the religious sentiments of a community, the college issued a letter apologising for the “serious lapse on the part of students”. In the letter, the college said that an explanation has been sought from students and teachers of the Malayalam department. “UC College places a great onus on secularism. The institution gives the highest respect to all religious thoughts and books. However, we have realised that the installation has hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community and express sincere regrets for the serious lapse on the part of the students. The college will conduct an investigation into the lapse and take necessary actions,” said the letter. According to a college official, the art installation at the centre of the storm had been set up by students to highlight how the Constitution of India occupied the highest position. “They wanted to show that the Constitution is above everything, even religion. To represent that they had placed a chair on top of some books that included religious texts. On the chair they placed a copy of the Constitution.” But the installation backfired and kicked up a storm, the official added.