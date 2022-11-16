World Cup beer ‘bomb’ and balls of fire 

S Neeraj Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: My oldest memory of a football World Cup revolves around a flask. A flask full of steaming black coffee to keep my late father awake during late-night matches aired on Doordarshan in the eighties. That flask, to me, contained a universal spirit of excitement around one of the grandest spectacles on earth. I would battle sleep, mostly in vain, just to have a sip of that black coffee, and be part of the global gala. Now, with the countdown on for the Sunday kickoff in Qatar, the brow has been raised over the brew. Not over Arabic coffee brewed with cinnamon and cloves, but beer. Football is often called a “beer-soaked” sport, especially when it comes to the big league. In 2018, Brits guzzled at least 4.1 crore pints during the semifinal clash with Croatia. And, it was estimated that beer worth at least 1,50,000 pounds were “spilled in joy” whenever England scored a goal. Understandably, the West and its media have been perturbed over booze in Qatar. A report cautions Qatar’s “relationship with beers, wines, spirits, and everything in between is strict”. World Cup Qatar 2022 CEO Nasser Al Khater has maintained that “alcohol will be available to those who want a drink in designated areas”, but “it will not be openly available on the streets”. “What we ask is that people, when they visit, stick to these designated areas,” goes the rider. There has been considerable concern over pricing, too. “£80 a pint?! Football fans face extortionate ‘drinks deals’ at Qatari hotels during the World Cup (and good luck getting a beer somewhere else),” screams a Daily Mail headline. On Tuesday, there was another breaking beer news: designated outlets outside stadiums were being relocated as “the Qatari rulers wanted alcohol to be less prominent”. This came on top of reports that highlighted that “only non-alcoholic beer will be served inside stadiums during the games”. Booze, however, appears to be a minor issue, when compared with the boycott calls. Over the past two months, Qatar received a massive blowback over human rights violations, especially regarding the LGBTQ+ community and “slave labour”. A few days ago, former Qatar footballer and World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman stirred a hornet’s nest as he allegedly made homophobic statements in an interview with a German channel. “They have to accept our rules here. [Homosexuality] is haram. You know what haram means?” he retorted to a question on homosexuality being illegal in Qatar. “I am not a strict Muslim but why is it haram? Because it is damage in the mind.” While former German captain Philipp Lahm has announced he would boycott the World Cup on “human rights” grounds, former English skipper David Beckham has been panned for signing a 10-million-pound deal as an ambassador of the tournament. Eight nations have sought FIFA’s permission for their teams to wear ‘rainbow’ armbands (unlikely to be allowed) as part of a ‘OneLove’ campaign. The US men’s team, meanwhile, has put up a “rainbow-themed team logo inside their training facility and media workroom”. The traditional red, vertical stripes under ‘USA’ have been replaced with rainbow colours to “bring awareness”. Qatar’s foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al Thani, however, slammed the West for thinking that the Arab nation was “not intellectually or culturally prepared to host a World Cup”. Al Thani said the boycott campaigns “honestly sounds very arrogant and very racist”. He also pointed to the “hypocrisy” of the same westerners, who had no qualms with Qatari fuel! Amid the din, French captain Hugo Lloris has some sobering words: “When we are in France, when we welcome foreigners, we often want them to follow our rules, to respect our culture, and I will do the same when I go to Qatar, quite simply. I can agree or disagree with their ideas, but I have to show respect.” I realised the power of beer and politics at the World Cup while covering the 2010 edition in South Africa. My jacket would be drenched in beer after every match, courtesy the fans going crazy at the stadiums. And the politics part struck me when I spent an evening with an elderly black lady named Esther, who had been jailed along with Winnie Mandela during the historic Soweto uprising against Apartheid. She was in Class 9 back then and suffered a broken arm in the baton charge. On request, Esther wrote down in my diary the song that fuelled thousands of protesters like her and crooned: Thina sizwe esimnyama (We the black the nation) Sikhalela izwe lethu (We are weeping for our land) Elathathwa ngabamhlophe (Which was taken away from us by white people) Mabawuyeke (They should leave) Mabawuyek’umhlaba wethu (They should leave our land alone) Esther hoped the World Cup would bring about change, and enhance harmony between the whites and blacks of South Africa. She also recalled how the black prisoners, including Nelson Mandela, in Robben Island aka “Apartheid’s Alcatraz” made a huge sociopolitical statement with their fight for the right to play football. Notably, the Makana Football Association set up on the island in 1966 was given honourary FIFA membership in 2007. Indian football, too, has such stuff of legends. In 1911, the Bengal-based club Mohun Bagan did a Lagaan, trouncing the Eastern Yorkshire Regiment (2-1) to lift the IFA shield, which was considered beyond reach for the natives. “It is a day when every Indian would be filled with joy and pride, as the rice-eating, malaria-ridden, barefooted Bengalis have got the better of beef-eating, Herculean, booted John Bull in that peculiarly English sport,” rejoiced a local newspaper. The victory was “the rout of the king’s soldiers in boots and shoes by barefooted Bengali lads”, proclaimed another. Okay, time for me to grab some brew. Arabica with cinnamon, that is. Wishing you a sporty week ahead, have a ball: On the ball: “If someone is on the ball, they are alert and deal with things quickly and intelligently.” Keep the ball rolling: “To make sure that something, often a process, stays in motion.” The belle of the ball: “The woman who draws the most attention in a certain social situation.” Crystal ball: “A glass or crystal orb used by fortune-tellers and mystics in popular culture to see into the future”; “any figurative means of predicting future events” Ball of fire: “An ambitious and enthusiastic person.” Great balls of fire: “An exclamation of surprise and amazement.” Goofball: “Someone prone to behaving in a silly manner (slang).” Sleazeball: “An unpleasant, detestable, repellent person, especially one who makes lecherous advances or lewd remarks.” Play ball with someone: “To do what one wants or says; to cooperate” Like a wrecking ball: “In a reckless, destructive manner. A wrecking ball is a very large steel ball that is used to knock down structures.” Too many balls in the air: “Too many things happening or competing for one’s attention at the same time. The phrase alludes to juggling.” All balled up: “Muddled, confused, or bungled.” ; to ball up: “cause someone to become confused or flummoxed” Balls to the wall: “With maximum effort, energy, or speed, and without caution or restraint. The phrase most likely originated as an aviation term, referring to the throttle levers of military aircraft (which have a rounded ball on top) being pushed to their maximum limit.”