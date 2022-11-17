Diary notes of a yogi 

Arya U R By

KOCHI: Hailing from a family that was close to yogic masters such as Chattampi Swamikal and Thycaud Ayyavu Swami, yoga and meditation became a way of life for Sweden-based septuagenarian C P Santhiprasad since the age of five. That childhood quest resulted in an expedition exploring mankind’s perennial search for inner peace.

A native of Vazhuthacaud in Thiruvananthapuram, Santhiprasad went on to set up the School of Santhi in the capital city as well as in Sweden, where he has been settled with his wife and children for the past 30 years.

Recently, he came down to his hometown for the launch of two of his new books -- Pachathazhvara (Malayalam) and Song of a Mythical Bird (English) -- that are based on the theme of inner joy. While Pachathazhvara is themed on his personal happiness mantra, the latter nudges readers to seek enlightenment within themselves and become ‘happy souls’.

A lawyer by profession, Santhiprasad says Pachathazhvara revisits a drama that he had written in 1984, when he worked at the Kerala Legislative Assembly and was an active member of its employees’ art club. The play, he recalls, intended to draw the attention of political leaders and bureaucrats to the social issues that prevailed then.

“In 1982, a drought hit Thiruvananthapuram, especially the tribal hamlets,” says Santhiprasad. “There was famine and widespread health issues in places such as Brymoore and Bonacaud. I made the issues a subject of the play, which was backed by eminent artists such as Nattuvam Paramasiva Menon (choreography), C P Padmakumar (lighting) and flautist George (music).”

The play, Santhiprasad elaborates, was on how a tribal chieftain, Veerappan Mooppan, pulls his brethren out of misery and takes them on a journey of enlightenment. “Internal conflicts crop up due to material affluence and self-interests, but, in the end, they resolve the issues and reach the Promised Land or the Pachathazhvara.”

Santhiprasad says the play was close to his heart, as it contained several philosophical brooks to find inner peace. The treasured script, however, got misplaced. That made him pen the story down into a book. “The book release got delayed due to the pandemic,” says Santhiprasad.

A yoga guru since 1987, Santhiprasad says the Song of Mythical Bird is a collection of English poems on various topics on human life. “It is essentially a compilation of thoughts I had scribbled over the years. The poems have deep meanings,” he adds.

“The book was named after the ‘Mythical Bird’, as it points to the soul, which is free from ego and bondage.” Santhiprasad believes yoga offers the solution to stress and mental trauma. It can calm the mind and create a feeling of empathy, he says.

“Yoga is not a religious practice; it is a lifestyle that is needed in this distress-filled world,” he adds. “An increasing number of foreigners practise yoga after realising its power and importance. Society conditions the next generation. I suggest parents practise yoga first, and then pass on the ancient magic to their children.”

