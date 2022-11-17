Home Cities Kochi

Drive against erring private buses to continue in Kochi; owners threaten strike

“Police action is not targeted at anyone. We are only enforcing rules to prevent accidents in the city.

Published: 17th November 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

As private bus operaters held a token strike on Wednesday, a woman drops off her daughter on a scooter at the school Kalolsavam venue near Ponnurunni | A Sanesh

As private bus operaters held a token strike on Wednesday, a woman drops off her daughter on a scooter at the school Kalolsavam venue near Ponnurunni | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the private buses in Ernakulam stayed off the road on Wednesday to protest the ‘high-handedness’ of the police and the motor vehicles department, the police said they would continue action against rash and drunk driving by drivers of private buses.

“Police action is not targeted at anyone. We are only enforcing rules to prevent accidents in the city. We will book private buses which are into rash and negligent driving,” said S Sasidharan, deputy commissioner of police (L&O and traffic).

There are several incidents in which we have booked private bus drivers for drunk and rash driving. “We will continue with our enforcement,” Sasidharan said. Meanwhile, the owners and the staff of private buses held a “proclamation protest” to highlight the “harassment” meted out by the officials of the two departments under the guise of carrying out inspections.

As part of the protest, the bus owners and employees marched from the High Court Junction to the District Police Commissioner’s office. “We have raised many issues,” said K B Suneer of the Private Bus Owners Association (PBOA). The agitators said the officials need to stop targeting and punishing private buses. 
“The buses are seized and the workers booked for minor violations.

They are being dragged to the court for these ‘alleged crimes’,” said Suneer. According to him, the officials need to find a solution to illegal parking on roads, building bus bays, and suspend officials who harass the bus crew for no reason.

“If our demands are not accepted, we will resort to an indefinite strike from November 30,” he said. According to him, further course of action will be decided at a meeting that will be held in the coming days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Private bus Bus strike Drunk driving
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp