Home Cities Kochi

Football academy to boot drug menace out

“The best female and male players will be trained and inducted into a team,” says the Kochi MLA.

Published: 17th November 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Football

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Before the advent of smartphones and social media, one common sight during evenings or holidays was that of children playing football on grounds or, in fact, any open space available. 

To bring back the lost days, and also as a part of the state government’s plans to strengthen drug-free activities, legislator K J Maxi has come up with a project to set up a football academy in West Kochi.  

“The aim is to strengthen drug-free activities and make students involved in arts and sports activities,” says Maxi. Named ‘Queen of Arabian Sea Football Academy’, the centre will provide training to those above 10 years of age.

“The best female and male players will be trained and inducted into a team,” says the Kochi MLA. “It will be sort of a club for the Kochi constituency and coaches who have proved their competence at the national level will be roped in to train the budding players. The sessions will be from 6am to 7.30am every day at the Cochin College ground. The camp will start in the first week of December.” 

Maxi believes the project would be implemented through sponsorship and social responsibility funds from various organisations. First round of enrollments will conclude on November 30, he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drug menace Football academy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp