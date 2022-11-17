Teen girl in search of job gang-raped in Kochi city, nine held 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the Thrikkakara rape case in which a circle inspector-ranked officer heading Beypore coastal police station was named an accused, yet another brutal incident of gang rape has surfaced in the city. Kochi city police said nine persons, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the case while a search is under way for the other accused. There will be more arrests in the coming days, the police said.

The ordeal occurred in August this year when the 17-year-old girl, hailing from Thrissur, arrived in Kochi in search of a job. A man named Manoj got acquainted with her at the KSRTC bus stand and offered her a job. He then took her to a lodge and sexually assaulted her. Later, his friend K B Salam, who arrived there on the direction of Ajith Kumar, also abused her. Then their friends Joshi Thomas, a lodge owner, and Manoj Soman, the manager of the lodge, also sexually abused the girl.

However, the teenager managed to escape from there and a lodge at Palarivattam run by another accused, Girija. The woman allegedly acted as a middleman and facilitated the girl’s further abuse. The gang rape came to light after the police collected the statement of the girl when she reached Thrissur. The police registered a case after she was found missing from her house and it was during counselling that she disclosed the details.

Joshi Thomas, Ajith Kumar, K B Salam and Manoj Soman were arrested by Central police while Palarivattam police arrested Achu, Girija, Nikhil Antony, Bijin and Bujin Mathew. A case has been registered against the accused under the Pocso Act. According to sources, another person, Godwin, was also taken into custody and his interrogation is under way.

