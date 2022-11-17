Home Cities Kochi

Teen girl in search of job gang-raped in Kochi city, nine held 

Abuse took place in August | Accused took 17-yr-old from Thrissur to lodge and sexually assaulted her | Search on for other accused

Published: 17th November 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

Representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the Thrikkakara rape case in which a circle inspector-ranked officer heading Beypore coastal police station was named an accused, yet another brutal incident of gang rape has surfaced in the city. Kochi city police said nine persons, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the case while a search is under way for the other accused. There will be more arrests in the coming days, the police said.

The ordeal occurred in August this year when the 17-year-old girl, hailing from Thrissur, arrived in Kochi in search of a job. A man named Manoj got acquainted with her at the KSRTC bus stand and offered her a job. He then took her to a lodge and sexually assaulted her. Later, his friend K B Salam, who arrived there on the direction of Ajith Kumar, also abused her. Then their friends Joshi Thomas, a lodge owner, and Manoj Soman, the manager of the lodge, also sexually abused the girl. 

However, the teenager managed to escape from there and a lodge at Palarivattam run by another accused, Girija. The woman allegedly acted as a middleman and facilitated the girl’s further abuse. The gang rape came to light after the police collected the statement of the girl when she reached Thrissur. The police registered a case after she was found missing from her house and it was during counselling that she disclosed the details.

Joshi Thomas, Ajith Kumar, K B Salam and Manoj Soman were arrested by Central police while Palarivattam police arrested Achu, Girija, Nikhil Antony, Bijin and Bujin Mathew. A case has been registered against the accused under the Pocso Act. According to sources, another person, Godwin, was also taken into custody and his interrogation is under way.

More arrests soon: Cops
Nine persons, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the case while a search is under way for the other accused. There will be more arrests in the coming days, the police said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrikkakara rape case KSRTC bus stand
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp