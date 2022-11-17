Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: The year 2022 dawned with new hope for CP Manilal, a bus conductor and native of Velinalloor, in Kollam district. He purchased a bus and secured a service permit from the transport department with his entire savings.

The bus service from Anayadi in Pathanamthitta to Anchal in Kollam was launched with great fervour on January 3 with Pathanapuram MLA K B Ganeshkumar inaugurating the service. Eleven months on, Manilal now works as an RTO agent helping bus owners pay tax and insurance.

“It was my lifetime’s ambition to own a bus. I operated the service for just four months. I have lost everything I earned in life. This is not Manilal’s story alone,” he says. “Around 3,000 bus owners went bankrupt during the lockdown. While other states are supportive of private stage carriers, the Kerala government treats bus owners as enemies. My bus service was an instant success as there was no service on the route.

C P Manilal

“But the KSRTC launched a new service on the same route within a month and my service became unviable. The KSRTC scrapped the service within a month of me surrendering my permit.” Private buses are notorious for overspeeding and reckless driving. They confront commuters, refuse to take students on board and often get involved in road rage. While we see umpteen complaints regarding the arrogance of private bus operators, the agony and struggle of the 50,000-odd bus workers and owners are often ignored.

“We are neither bourgeois nor villains. We toil hard to earn a living and support nearly 50,000 families,” says a bus owner. Like every other sector, the Covid hit operators, and around one-third of owners were forced to exit after being caught in the debt trap. “Around 30,000 stage carriers plied in the state around 15 years ago,” says Kerala Private Bus Operators Association leader K P Suneer.

“The increase in operating expenses and the hostile attitude of the government forced many operators to end operations. Before the lockdown, there were 12,500 private buses operating in Kerala. Unable to repay the loan and bear the maintenance cost, around 4,500 operators sold their buses. Now, there are only 7,500 buses plying in the state.”

Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation vice president C Manoj Kumar echoes similar views: “During the lockdown, many regular commuters switched to two wheelers, and they have not returned even after the withdrawal restrictions. The price of diesel has gone up by Rs 35 within a year. A bus has to get a regular collection of Rs 10,000 per day to make the service viable. Rarely do we achieve the target. A person who purchases a new bus availing a loan of Rs 40 lakh may land in a debt trap within a year. Often, the bus is impounded by financiers.”

A private bus operator needs 50-100 litres of diesel per vehicle every day and has to pay a road tax of Rs 30,000 per quarter. Besides, the annual insurance of `90,000 and high maintenance charges make it unviable. Many bus owners who left the profession cited the harassment by police and motor vehicle department authorities as the reason.

“An average city service will get around 600-700 passengers a day of which 50 per cent will be students. While the minimum charge for regular commuters is `10, the students are offered 90 per cent concession. We have to get 96 students to meet the expense of one litre of diesel. Why should we spend from our pocket to meet the travel expenses of students. We have been pleading to raise the concession rate to at least half the normal rate,” says a bus owner.

“KSRTC does not have to pay road tax and most of the buses except those operating on interstate routes don’t have insurance. They have a monopoly on nationalised routes and provide concessions to only a limited number of students. After all these privileges the government provides special funds to meet salary expenses.”

The demand to reduce bus concession to 50 per cent of the actual fare evoked angry reactions from student organisations. Students Federation of India (SFI) state secretary P M Arsho warned that any attempt to curtail the rights of students will be opposed fiercely. “Student concession is the right secured by students through agitations and any move to curtail it will be opposed. We accept that the bus operators are facing a crisis due to the steep hike in petroleum charges. This should be addressed through discussions with the government. We accept that the bus owners have incurred huge losses due to the lockdown and fuel price hike. But we cannot accept rate hikes,” he said.

A bus operator counters: “Around 30 lakh students avail student concessions in private buses while KSRTC issues concession cards to only 5 lakh students. The government compensates KSRTC and dictates the private stage carriers to bear the loss. Is this fair? There are 97 lakh two wheelers in the state almost every regular employee both in public and private sector use a two wheeler. Only the daily wagers and students travel in private buses.” Bus drivers who violate the rules should be punished, but is it fair to vilify and demonise the whole community? They, too, have a story to tell.

