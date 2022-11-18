‘Gautambhai had begun to feel burdened by the pressures’  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the boy moved from childhood to adolescence, the first signs of a sharp intellect and the urge to be ahead of others became evident. Whether it was walking on the parapet of his maternal uncle’s two-storey house in the village or challenging his peers to solve ukhana, verbal puzzles in Gujarati, each situation provided one more opportunity to test the frontiers of what could be dared, and achieved. ‘Impossible is a word that does not exist in Gautambhai’s dictionary,’ says Jay Shah, a long-time friend. Childhood games and pranks were probably the breeding ground for such a disposition.

Gautambhai has always believed in daring to do the unconventional. And what many thought as being brash was his way of testing his own mettle to see how far opportunities could be tapped.

For Gautambhai, life is all about transformation. First, he transforms himself, and then he expects this from others as well. And while he is great at delegation, he expects every member of his team to report to him directly on the progress of the work he has been assigned. He lends a hand, if the job has hit an unexpected obstacle and helps to decide quickly on the go/no-go options. Even today, he works for nearly eleven to twelve hours a day at his office.

In earlier years too, nobody ever thought of him as a contented child, or at peace with the world. For him, life offered, at each stage, one more opportunity to push forward, one more chance to dream the impossible dream. As the previous chapter stated, the favourite word to describe him was toofani. Gautambhai moved to Ahmedabad with his parents in the early 1970s, and his academic competence won him an admission at Sheth C.N. Vidyalaya, in 1974, a highly reputed school in Ahmedabad. He appeared for his secondary school exams (SSC) in 1977; his performance won him admission in the coveted science stream in Standard XI at the school.

After heeding his uncle’s advice, the teenager decided to move to Bombay (now Mumbai) to pursue his dreams. He stayed with his elder brother Vinodbhai, a wholesaler of cut-piece fabrics for Bipin Mills and Rajesh Mills, and decided to try his hand at trading in diamonds.

Gautambhai would have preferred to embrace the earn-and-you-learn model for growth and development. But the fates had other plans for him.

Diamonds beckon

Gautam studied for a couple of months at a South Mumbai college. The diamond trading office was very close to the college. He went to the diamond markets in the morning, learned diamond sorting and assessment at Mahendra Brothers and then went to college.

But in his attempt to excel at business, he found it difficult to mark attendance at college. Realizing that he could not meet attendance norms as well as do business the way he wanted to, he decided, within six months of life as a college student, to become a full-time diamond trader in Dhanji Street.

Devendra R. Amin, who has now retired from the Adani Group, and who was senior VP, corporate communications, says, ‘Gautambhai is not constrained by “formal” education. Formal education teaches you what has been done and how it has been done in the past in a variety of disciplines ranging from science to business. Gautambhai was lucky that he did not go through such an education, which normally produces consultants and not entrepreneurs, or say, “worker bees” and not the “queen bee”.

What is needed for growth and progress is the queen bee. A lack of formal education allows him to think out of the box and make swift decisions.’

(Excerpted from Gautam Adani: Reimagining Business in India and the World by R N Bhaskar, with permission from Penguin Random House India)

