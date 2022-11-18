Man swindles money offering job at Naval Base

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A man posing as an employee of Indian Navy allegedly swindled money from a youth offering him a job at the supermarket functioning inside the Naval Base in Kochi. The youth, Nidhin, 29, of Kaprassery, Chengamanadu, lost Rs 2.21 lakh that was paid to the swindler.

Following a complaint filed by Nidhin, a case was registered at Aluva police station recently. According to police, the complainant knew only the name and mobile phone number of the accused person. “The victim befriended the accused identified as Saneesh Nair when both were admitted to Ernakulam Government Medical College a few months back. The accused claimed that he was the head of the general duty wing at the Naval Base and he could arrange a job for the complainant at the Naval Base. After being discharged from hospital, both maintained contacts,” a police officer said.

It was in September that the accused offered a job to Nidhin at the supermarket functioning inside the Naval Base. However, he demanded money for arranging the job. “Nidhin paid around Rs 2.21 lakh to the accused on various occasions between September and October through bank transactions as well as using UPI. The money was transferred to an account in the branch of a private bank at Panampilly Nagar,” the officer said.

After paying the amount, the victim waited for weeks to get the job. However, the accused came out with various excuses. Following this, Nidhin demanded that his money be returned. However, the accused refused to pay the amount. The police have registered a case for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

“We have collected the details of the bank account to which the amount was transferred. We are checking whether such a person works for any departments associated with the Indian Navy. We will summon him for interrogation soon.,” the officer said.

KOCHI: A man posing as an employee of Indian Navy allegedly swindled money from a youth offering him a job at the supermarket functioning inside the Naval Base in Kochi. The youth, Nidhin, 29, of Kaprassery, Chengamanadu, lost Rs 2.21 lakh that was paid to the swindler. Following a complaint filed by Nidhin, a case was registered at Aluva police station recently. According to police, the complainant knew only the name and mobile phone number of the accused person. “The victim befriended the accused identified as Saneesh Nair when both were admitted to Ernakulam Government Medical College a few months back. The accused claimed that he was the head of the general duty wing at the Naval Base and he could arrange a job for the complainant at the Naval Base. After being discharged from hospital, both maintained contacts,” a police officer said. It was in September that the accused offered a job to Nidhin at the supermarket functioning inside the Naval Base. However, he demanded money for arranging the job. “Nidhin paid around Rs 2.21 lakh to the accused on various occasions between September and October through bank transactions as well as using UPI. The money was transferred to an account in the branch of a private bank at Panampilly Nagar,” the officer said. After paying the amount, the victim waited for weeks to get the job. However, the accused came out with various excuses. Following this, Nidhin demanded that his money be returned. However, the accused refused to pay the amount. The police have registered a case for cheating and criminal breach of trust. “We have collected the details of the bank account to which the amount was transferred. We are checking whether such a person works for any departments associated with the Indian Navy. We will summon him for interrogation soon.,” the officer said.